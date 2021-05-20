Police: Georgia Woman Lied About Having Cancer To Scam People Of $15K

Officials are accusing a Georgia woman of scamming people out of $15,000 dollars for her cancer treatment — but she didn’t have cancer. Katie Lynn Shellhorse, 22, allegedly collected the money from her neighbors, churches, and other fundraising sources, including by using Facebook. Though investigators haven't pinpointed the exact amount of money she collected as of Thursday (May 20), Polk County authorities have confirmed that she managed to swindle around $15,000 and even shaved her head a few times to convince others that she was receiving cancer treatment, WSB-TV reports. According to one of Shellhorse’s relatives, however, she paid for marijuana and alcohol with the donations.