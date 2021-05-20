newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Strickland’s Statement on the Violence in Israel

By Office of Representative Marilyn Strickland
The Suburban Times
 13 hours ago

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement in response to escalating violence in Israel. “I am deeply troubled by the tragic and ongoing loss of civilian life. The escalation of tensions and deadly violence is beyond devastating and puts more lives at risk every day. I unequivocally condemn the rocket attacks and terror inflicted by Hamas, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. Saving lives and minimizing ongoing civilian casualties, especially for the children of Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, must be an immediate priority. Neither Palestinian nor Israeli civilians should have their homes and livelihoods devastated by this conflict. I fully support President Biden’s efforts to engage our allies and partners diplomatically, and stand with him in supporting an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. The United States must continue to exercise its role as an ally in support of a peaceful two-state solution.”

thesubtimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Palestinian Violence#Palestinian Attacks#Gaza#Israeli#Escalating Violence#Deadly Violence#Terror#Tensions#Allies#Civilian Life#President Biden#Stand#West Bank#Saving Lives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Related
Middle Easthurriyetdailynews.com

Turkey condemns Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa

Israel’s continued attacks on Palestinians at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem. “We condemn the continuation of the operations by the Israeli security forces with firing stun grenades and using force against Palestinian civilians worshipping at al-Aqsa Mosque and the violation of the sanctity of Haram Al-Sharif, despite all the calls of the international community. We expect these attacks to be halted as soon as possible,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Sara A. Carter

GOP politicians react to attack on Israel, Dems go quiet

After a barrage of rockets hit Jerusalem Monday, United States Congresspeople are calling for retribution against those behind the attacks. Hamas has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) implied in a tweet that Iran should pay for its alleged relationship with Hamas. He called the group...
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Gaza violence could impact Israel's credit rating - Fitch

The intensifying Israeli-Palestinian violence in Gaza could have a negative impact on Israel's sovereign credit rating, Fitch warned on Thursday. Fitch affirmed Israel's rating at A+ with a stable outlook in January but said that political and security risks that had a serious and prolonged impact on the economy could be driver for a "negative rating action".
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Violence Raises Questions About Israel’s Ties to Arab Countries

JERUSALEM – As the most intense violence in seven years continued this week between Israel and the Palestinians, uncertainty emerged about Israel's new relationships with some Gulf and Arab countries, which could potentially transform the region. Analysts say the ongoing violence, which began over the holy city of Jerusalem and...
Middle Eastthejewishlight.org

With violence escalating in Israel, who’s in charge? The answer is not reassuring.

(JTA) — In the seven years since the last war in Gaza, Israel and Hamas have repeatedly come close to reigniting the conflict. But the peace on the Gaza border has largely held — until this week. Since the end of Israel’s last major offensive in the summer of 2014, there has been unrest in Jerusalem and elsewhere, terror attacks across Israel and protests on the Gaza border that turned deadly.
ReligionPosted by
WDBO

Radical rabbi's followers rise in Israel amid new violence

JERUSALEM — (AP) — In the 1980s, Rabbi Meir Kahane's violent anti-Arab ideology was considered so repugnant that Israel banned him from parliament and the U.S. listed his party as a terrorist group. Today, his disciples march through the streets by the hundreds, chanting “Death to Arabs” and assaulting any...
POTUSUS News and World Report

Analysis: Violence Upends Biden's Israel-Palestinian Outlook

WASHINGTON (AP) — The surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence has flummoxed the Biden administration in its first four months as it attempts to craft a Middle East policy it believes will be more durable and fairer than that of its predecessor. Its early hesitation to wade more deeply into efforts to...
POTUSTelegraph

Trump's peace deals may not survive the growing violence in Israel

Nothing comes from nothing. And in the Middle East, everything comes from everything. To understand the recent violence in Jerusalem, which has raised fears of a third Intifada, you could point to the toxic property dispute in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood; or yesterday’s Jerusalem Day march marking Israel’s conquest of the Holy City; or meddling by Hamas. You could go back to the wars of 1967 or 1948. You could point to the 1917 Balfour Declaration. Indeed, you could trace the conflict all the way back to 70AD, when the Hebrew temple was destroyed and the Jewish people were sent into exile (‘If I forget thee, O Jerusalem...’).
WorldCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot Faces Backlash For Controversial Statement On Israel-Palestine Violence

Gal Gadot is once again facing backlash for taking a controversial stance on the resurgence of violence between Israel and Palestine. The Zack Snyder's Justice League star, who served a mandatory two years as a soldier in the Israeli Defense Forces and has come under fire for her pro-Israel comments in the past, sent out a Tweet which has been deemed "tone deaf" (at best), with some accusing the actress or blatantly showing support for a state that is perpetrating military occupation, land theft and ethnic cleansing against the people of Palestine.
ReligionYNET News

Erdogan: 'Terror state' Israel attacking Muslims, world must act

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a "terror state" on Saturday as clashes continued between Israeli police and Palestinian youths at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. Erdogan said that Ankara had launched initiatives to mobilize international institutions. Speaking at an event in Istanbul, Erdogan...
WorldPosted by
Fox News

McCarthy says Israel has right to defend itself amid deadly unrest

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Tuesday said Israel has a right to defend itself while also condemning Hamas as violence and unrest continue to intensify in the region. McCarthy's comments come amid some of the worst fighting in years. Back-and-forth armed strikes between Palestinian militants and Israeli forces...
Societythebrag.com

Rage Against the Machine voice solidarity with Palestine

Rage Against the Machine have voiced their opinion on the recent tragic airstrikes targeted at Palestinians. They took to Instagram to stand in solidarity with Palestine. They wrote, “The violence and atrocities we are witnessing in Sheikh Jarrah, the Al Aqsa compound and Gaza are a continuation of decades of Israel’s brutal apartheid and violent occupation of Palestine. We stand with the Palestinian people as they resist this colonial terror in all its forms”.
Middle EastFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: Regarding Azzi's 'Night of power, days of rage in Jerusalem'

In today’s Herald, we are again subjected to a rant against Israel by your constant apologist for the worst aspects of Islam, Robert Azzi. His latest complaint takes place while war is being waged between Hamas and Israel. While Azzi decries injustices to Arab residents of Jerusalem, some of which are real, he ignores the barrage of thousands of rockets launched by Hamas from Gaza at any parts of Israel within range, directed at Israeli civilians, whether Jewish or Arab. Azzi is outraged, says that “there is no choice” for Arabs but to die for the sake of their “DIGNITY.”
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israel Calls on UN Security Council to Condemn Gaza Terror, Support Israel’s Right to Self-Defense

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan sent an official letter to the UN Security Council and to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday, calling on the UN to “unequivocally condemn the indiscriminate attacks by terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip against Israeli civilians and population centers and to support Israel’s fundamental right to self-defense.”