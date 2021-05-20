Strickland’s Statement on the Violence in Israel

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) released the following statement in response to escalating violence in Israel. “I am deeply troubled by the tragic and ongoing loss of civilian life. The escalation of tensions and deadly violence is beyond devastating and puts more lives at risk every day. I unequivocally condemn the rocket attacks and terror inflicted by Hamas, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself. Saving lives and minimizing ongoing civilian casualties, especially for the children of Israel, Gaza, and the West Bank, must be an immediate priority. Neither Palestinian nor Israeli civilians should have their homes and livelihoods devastated by this conflict. I fully support President Biden’s efforts to engage our allies and partners diplomatically, and stand with him in supporting an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life. The United States must continue to exercise its role as an ally in support of a peaceful two-state solution.”