newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Wexners retire from L Brands board as retailer readies for split of Victoria's Secret

Columbus Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a notable absence at L Brands' annual meeting on Thursday: Leslie H. Wexner and his wife, Abigail. After stepping down a year ago as chairman and CEO of the retailer he founded in 1963 with a $5,000 loan from his aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Wexner opted not to stand for re-election to the company's board, and the two chose not to show up at the corporate offices in northeast Columbus for what would have been their final meeting as board members.

www.dispatch.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Business
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leslie Wexner
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retailer#The Split#Brand President#Company President#U S Secret Service#Executive President#Wexners#L Brands#Secret#Bath Body Works#Abercrombie Fitch#Express#The New Albany Co#The Wexner Foundation#The Columbus Partnership#Chairman Susan Nash#Mrs Wexner#Distinguished Service#Mr Wexner#Board Members
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
Related
POTUSNBC News

Inside Biden's 'quiet,' 'relentless' diplomatic scramble on Gaza

WASHINGTON — As the first rocket fire was exchanged between Israel and Hamas, President Joe Biden settled on a strategy. And as he had throughout the 2020 campaign, Biden adhered to it despite mounting criticism from Republicans and even his own Democratic Party. His approach was stylistically muted and substantively...
Maryland StateCBS News

New York and Maryland announce COVID-19 vaccine lottery promotions

New York and Maryland announced lottery promotions tied to receiving COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, following a program introduced in Ohio last week that offers a similar incentive. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo rolled out the "Vax and Scratch" program, which will award New York Lottery tickets with prizes of up...