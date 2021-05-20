Wexners retire from L Brands board as retailer readies for split of Victoria's Secret

There was a notable absence at L Brands' annual meeting on Thursday: Leslie H. Wexner and his wife, Abigail. After stepping down a year ago as chairman and CEO of the retailer he founded in 1963 with a $5,000 loan from his aunt, Mr. and Mrs. Wexner opted not to stand for re-election to the company's board, and the two chose not to show up at the corporate offices in northeast Columbus for what would have been their final meeting as board members.