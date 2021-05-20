newsbreak-logo
Are there concerns about COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as 6 months old?

WMUR.com
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleQUESTION: "Looks like they might be approving (the vaccines for people) even younger soon. Are there concerns about 6 months to 12 years?" - Jess Perry Martin. ANSWER: "I have a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old and I plan to vaccinate them when the data shows that it is safe to do so. Even though the pace of this trial has been faster than we are accustomed to, it's still been extremely rigorous and stepwise. They didn't start vaccinating teenagers until they made sure it was safe in adults. They didn't start vaccinating any adolescents until they made sure it was safe in the older teenagers. So as they continue to progress down to younger ages and show the safety data, that's when I will feel comfortable recommending that to my youngest patients and vaccinating my own children."

