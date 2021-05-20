newsbreak-logo
Randy Rhoads' First-Ever Electric Guitar Returned to Family Over a Year After Being Stolen

The first electric guitar owned by the late Randy Rhoads was returned to his family over a year after it was stolen along with other memorabilia. Thankfully, Rhoads’ 1963 Harmony Rocket and his boutique Marshall amp head have turned up. Both are now in the possession of his estate, with his sister, Kathy Rhoads D’Argenzio, sharing the news on Instagram.

