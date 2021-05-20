QUESTION: "How many years does it usually take to safely develop and test a new vaccine?" -- Jillian Anderson. ANSWER: "Vaccines can take many years to develop and test and go through the regular review process. What I like to emphasize to people, however, is that there were no shortcuts taken with these vaccines. While they were approved quickly, they've gone through the same steps and have had to demonstrate the same safety and efficacy as other vaccines have had to demonstrate in order to get that approval, and this was made possible because of the many years of vaccine research that have already occurred and the investment by the government to get these vaccines made quickly."