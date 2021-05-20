Social media campaign aims to attract more international students to New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Fourteen colleges and universities around New Hampshire are taking part in a pilot program designed to attract more international students to the state. The country has seen the number of foreign students drop sharply since the pandemic began. There were about 18% fewer international students last fall in New Hampshire. Debby Scire, president of the New Hampshire College and University Council, called that figure significant, so a social media campaign is now underway.www.wmur.com