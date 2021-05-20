Kevin Feige Regrets Whitewashing Tilda Swinton’s Doctor Strange Character
Back in 2016, Marvel came under fire for casting Tilda Swinton as The Ancient One — a traditionally Asian male character — in Doctor Strange. The gender swap wasn’t terribly controversial, especially considering Swinton’s pedigree, but whitewashing the character was. Director Scott Derrickson attempted to apologize for the decision at the time, and now Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has acknowledged that the casting choice could have been handled differently.consequence.net