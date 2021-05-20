Kevin Feige Regrets Whitewashing Tilda Swinton’s Doctor Strange Character

Chloé Zhao has made a name for herself as one of the best indie filmmakers working today thanks to a trio of acclaimed features: “Songs My Brother Taught Me,” “The Rider,” and “Nomadland.” The latter won the Golden Lion at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and picked up Oscars this year for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress. Zhao’s win for Best Director made her the second woman and first woman of color to win the Academy’s filmmaking prize. Now the director heads to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for her first studio tentpole “Eternals,” the first footage from which debuted in Marvel Studios’ Phase Four teaser.