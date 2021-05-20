Alanis Morisette releases 'Rest' for Mental Health Awareness

Alanis Morisette released the single "Rest" on Thursday. Photo courtesy of The Lede Company

May 20 (UPI) -- Alanis Morisette released the first official recording of her song "Rest" Thursday. Morisette encourages donations to the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Mental Health Awareness Day and Month.

Morisette first performed "Rest" at the Chester Bennington Tribute in 2017. The song is available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, YouTube, Tidal, and other services.

The 46-year-old singer sings the ballad to a backing piano track. The song discusses chemicals giving relief and not receiving support when she faces a setback to recovery.

One section asks listeners to understand that someone who may appear to have the trappings of success and happiness could still be coping with internal struggles. "You think it's a walk in the park and it's easy," Morisette sings. "'She's got it as good as it gets. This misunderstanding's a line between living and being a walking dead."

Morisette recently performed at a mental health benefit concert for Backline in April. Morisette has released 9 albums since her 1995 debut Jagged Little Pill, not including acoustic and remix re-releases. She has won seven Grammys.

Jagged Little Pill was adapted into a Broadway musical that premiered in 2019. Morisette is also a voice on the Fox animated series The Great North.