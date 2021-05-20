MLB no-hitter tracker: Yankees' Corey Kluber throws sixth no-no as 2021 season approaches record
Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Less than two months into the season, six no-hitters have already been thrown, not including one unofficial seven-inning no-hitter. The modern era record is seven no-hitters in one season, and that has happened three times (1990, 1991, 2012). The all-time record is eight no-hitters in 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.