SAO PAULO (AP) — The Centenário stadium in Uruguay’s capital Montevideo will host the finals of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana tournaments in November, possibly with fans attending the matches despite the pandemic. South American soccer body CONMEBOL said Thursday it picked Uruguay as host because of its good record in fighting the coronavirus. The country of about 3.5 million people has seen about 3,200 deaths from COVID-19, among the lowest rates in South America. The Centenário stadium will host the Copa Sudamericana final on Nov. 6, and the Copa Libertadores title match on Nov. 20.