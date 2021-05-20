Trainer Details Difference Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant’s Work Ethics: ‘Kobe Worked Harder, MJ Worked Smarter’
Tim Grover must’ve been a leper in a previous life, because the man was gifted a front-row seat to Greatness for decades of his professional life. The trainer landed Michael Jordan as a client for 15 years by a divine stroke of luck, and parlayed that experience right into a five-year training stint with Kobe Bryant. And that’s to say nothing of his work with Dwyane Wade.brobible.com