newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Trainer Details Difference Between Michael Jordan And Kobe Bryant’s Work Ethics: ‘Kobe Worked Harder, MJ Worked Smarter’

By Cass Anderson, Connor Toole, Douglas Charles, Eric Ital, Grayson Weir, Jorge Alonso, Mark Harris, Matt Keohan, Nick Dimengo
brobible.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTim Grover must’ve been a leper in a previous life, because the man was gifted a front-row seat to Greatness for decades of his professional life. The trainer landed Michael Jordan as a client for 15 years by a divine stroke of luck, and parlayed that experience right into a five-year training stint with Kobe Bryant. And that’s to say nothing of his work with Dwyane Wade.

brobible.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Dwyane Wade
Person
Kobe Bryant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Work Ethics#Professional Training#Greatness#Game Film#H T Cnbc#Luck#Man#Race#Client#Book#Stroke
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Ethics
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAfoxla.com

Kobe Bryant to be presented by Michael Jordan at posthumous Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Michael Jordan will present Kobe Bryant for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Hall officials revealed the full list of presenters last month. Members of a Hall class are asked to choose who they would like to accompany them to the stage and present them before their acceptance speech; when the inductee is being enshrined posthumously, as in Bryant’s case, family members are asked to make the decision on the presenter.
NBAUSA Today

Kobe Bryant: Phenom to NBA legend to retirement to death to Hall of Fame

The late, great Kobe Bryant will be inducted into The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, May 15, 2021. And by none other than his friend and mentor, Michael Jordan. Let’s look back at Kobe’s incredible career and life before he tragically died, along with his daughter Gianna,...
NBAYardbarker

Michael Jordan reveals last text exchange he had with Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant had an extremely close relationship before Kobe and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash last year. Jordan admits he has had trouble accepting the tragedy, which is one of the reasons he can’t bring himself to erase the last communication he ever had with Kobe.
NBAchatsports.com

BAL's Ater Majok learned his work ethic from Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

US Monastir's Ater Majok has paid tribute to former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant ahead of the Basketball Africa League, telling ESPN that Bryant inspired his career after meeting Majok in high school for the first time. According to Majok, who would go on to be drafted by the...
NBAFOX Sports

Longtime Lakers trainer Gary Vitti remembers his friend Kobe Bryant

It has been 472 days since Kobe Bryant died, but Gary Vitti still gets choked up whenever he speaks about him. Vitti constantly hears helicopters whirring over his Manhattan Beach home, a sound that used to stir a childlike excitement in his heart and inspire him to look up at the sky with wonder.
NBABakersfield Californian

Mike Sielski: Vanessa Bryant delivered a great and gracious Hall of Fame speech for the Kobe she knew

Vanessa Bryant took hold of Michael Jordan’s arm Saturday night, the two of them cautiously ascending a short staircase to a stage in a Connecticut casino complex, and here now were Kobe Bryant’s hero and wife, his mentor and the keeper of his flame, together to induct him into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Kim Mulkey had been funny and Tim Duncan had been self-deprecating, but here now was the moment of the night. Jordan, in a gray tuxedo, stood to the side and said nothing, and here now was Vanessa Bryant, her three surviving daughters in the audience, looking straight ahead, as if to glance anywhere else was to invite a wave of emotion that would sweep her away.
NBAHollywood Reporter

Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant Inducted Into Basketball Hall Of Fame During Emotional Ceremony. Kobe Bryant was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday in what was a highly emotional moment, commemorating the legend’s contributions to the game and the…. Kobe Bryant’s Estate Ends Nike Partnership. The late basketball...
NBAPosted by
K92.3

Michael Jordan Will Appear in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’

Could you possibly have a Space Jam film without the originator of space-related jamming? Thankfully, we will not have to find out. Obviously, Michael Jordan is not the protagonist of Space Jam: A New Legacy. That honor goes to current NBA star LeBron James. But everyone and their grandmother (or is that Bugs Bunny in disguise as your grandmother? Tough to say!) is wondering whether Jordan will show up in the film. Although the plot of A New Legacy is a little different than the first film — this time, LeBron is sucked inside a highly advanced computer world called the “Serververse” and has to recruit a team of basketball players to help him — it’s not impossible to imagine that, like, at the end of the movie Michael Jordan shows up to come off the bench and help the new Tune Squad win the day. You can practically hear the audience bursting into applause when he jogs out onto the court.
NBAdodgerblue.com

Mookie Betts, Max Muncy & Gavin Lux Among Dodgers To Honor Kobe Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday night, with his widow Vanessa again showing tremendous strength in delivering another gut-wrenching speech. Bryant’s impact and legacy transcended leagues, and a wide range of Nike baseball athletes — including Los Angeles Dodgers...
NFLphillyinfluencer.com

Your Morning Brew (5/17/21): Big Sixers Energy, Eagles’ Schedule, WrestleMania Backlash, and more

It’s Monday morning, and you know what that means. We’re back with an all-new Morning Brew. The Sixers locked up the No. 1 seed for the first time in 20 years and are showing some big energy. The NFL released schedules for the upcoming season, so of course we need to take a closer look at the Eagles’ schedule. WrestleMania Backlash took place last night, and we might’ve gotten a preview of a future challenger for the Tribal Chief. All that and more in today’s Brew.
NBAMarconews.com

Opinion: Kobe Bryant’s Hall of Fame speech would not have been like Michael Jordan’s

After emulating his idol’s game, competitive instincts and mannerisms during his 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant surely would have wanted Michael Jordan as his presenter for his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. It remains inspiring considering Jordan spoke so eloquently at Bryant’s memorial last year about...
NBAvavel.com

Kobe Bryant Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Kobe Bryant was inducted into the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The five-time NBA champion retired in 2016 and due to the global pandemic, the ceremony was delayed. Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash in January 2020 alongside his daughter Gianna who was 13. Michael Jordan inducted...