newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Ending Of Who Killed Sara Season 2 Explained

By Devon Forward
Posted by 
Looper
Looper
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix is consistently putting out interesting international shows, with past hits like "Dark" from Germany and "Kingdom" from South Korea. As for Spanish-language shows coming out of either Spain or Mexico, crime mystery dramas seem to be quite popular. In 2018, Netflix premiered the hit series "Elite," about a student from a rich, private high school who is found brutally murdered. Then there's "Sky Rojo," about three sex workers who go on a dangerous journey together to escape the club they work at and the man who controls them.

www.looper.com
Looper

Looper

14K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fátima Molina
Person
Alanis
Person
Ela Velden
Person
Manolo Cardona
Person
Juan Carlos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skeleton#Murder Mystery#Pregnant Women#Hits#Mexican#Dr Alanis#Murdering Women#Distraught#Crime Mystery Dramas#Half Siblings#Leaves Fans#Mexico
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
Country
Spain
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Netflix’s Ferry Ending, Explained

After co-directing the hit Netflix show ‘Undercover,’ Belgian director Cecilia Verheyden comes with a fresh and nuanced spin at the tried and tested story of a loner hitman falling in love and getting into trouble in the gangster crime film ‘Ferry.’ After the son of Ferry’s boss gets fatally injured in a robbing incident, ruthless hitman Ferry goes on a killing rampage, but a sudden exposition to love and family makes Ferry reconsider his decisions.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Netflix's Jupiter's Legacy Ending Explained: How The Superhero Comic Drama Sets Up Season 2

Major spoilers below for the entirety of Netflix's superhero drama Jupiter's Legacy, so be warned!. As one of Netflix's most popular original series going into the 2021 Summer TV season, the superpowered saga Jupiter's Legacy is the first of an assumed variety of streaming adaptations bringing comic book creator Mark Millar's works to life. Though viewers' mileage may vary when it comes to critiquing the overall quality of these first eight episodes, it's pretty undeniable that Season 1 ends in ways that can only be described as "plotty set-up for Season 2," to the point where a second season renewal was essentially built into the storytelling formula.
MoviesDecider

‘Shutter Island’ Ending, Explained

The fearless duo of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese are back in the news thanks to the release of new photos from the director’s upcoming film, Killers of the Flower Moon. The pair have been frequent collaborators, working on films like The Wolf of Wall Street, The Departed, and The Aviator. They also worked on the 2010 mystery/thriller Shutter Island, a 1950s period film with one confusing ending. Trying to get a read on what it means? We’re here to help.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

The Woman in the Window Ending Explained

This article contains The Woman in the Window spoilers. Twisty-turny thriller The Woman in the Window has arrived on Netflix with some distinct Hitchcockian vibes. It’s based on the bestselling novel by A. J. Finn and directed by Joe Wright (Atonement, Anna Karenina, Darkest Hour), with Amy Adams as the titular woman.
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village Ending Explained

Some players will find the ending of Resident Evil Village to be perplexing. Many plot threads come together here, both from this game and from Resident Evil 7, so it’s easy to get confused. We’ll run through the last 30 minutes or so of RE Village and explain the ending.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Jupiter’s Legacy Ending Explained

This article contains spoilers for Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy and the comic. Netflix’s Jupiter’s Legacy, the first product of the streaming company’s acquisition of Mark Millar’s “Millarworld” universe back in 2017, sets the stage for an epic superhero drama that looks to only intensify in subsequent seasons. The first season ends with several devious plot threads set in motion, most of them revolving around the deceitful Brainwave/Walter Sampson’s sneaky betrayal of his brother, the Utopian/Sheldon Sampson, and their superhero group the Union.
Soccerthecinemaholic.com

Sleepless Ending, Explained

Directed by German filmmaker Baran bo Odar, the dirty cop suspense thriller ‘Sleepless’ unfolds a fast-paced cat and mouse chase in a universe where truth is not always what it seems. Mostly taking place in an exotic casino in Las Vegas, the story follows seemingly corrupt police officer Vincent Downs as he takes down the hornet’s nest. While not the best in its class, an impressive performance by a cast led by famed actors Jamie Foxx and Michelle Monaghan keeps the boat afloat. As the story is brought to a conclusion, there remain some glaring questions and loopholes that need to be revisited. If you cannot get your head around the final moments of the film, consider us your ally. SPOILERS AHEAD.
SoccerSB Nation

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 264: Season Review (It’s The Hope That Kills You)

The 2020-21 season did not begin with intrepid fans chuntering up the hill to the Madejski Stadium filled with the boisterous optimism of a new football season. Instead, we sat huddled around our laptops and televisions, desperate for an escape from the outside world. Cause for optimism was in short supply but Veljko Paunovic’s Reading FC delivered from the off, a ray of glorious sunshine from the dark clouds that hung over us all. Suddenly the fans had a team to adore, to enjoy, and to be proud of once again. All season long we tuned in, eager for another glimpse into our footballing dreamland. Alas, just as spring had sprung, Reading’s season died down into familiar, sullen, reality. What we are left with is not an exhilarating play-off period, or the ecstasy of a promotion parade, but the elegant calm of reflection, on a season that charmed, churned and captivated us, when we needed football the most.
MoviesCollider

'Spiral: From the Book of Saw' Ending Explained: Who's Playing Who?

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. While we didn’t get a gravel-throated “Game over,” instead enjoying Max Minghella’s smug-ass Nu-Jigsaw face as he hits us with the “Shh,” there’s no understating the visceral impact of Spiral: From the Book of Saw’s final moments. Even in a franchise marked by its gut-punching plot twists occurring mere moments before a film’s end, Spiral plays particularly, thrillingly ruthless with its blunt conclusions and formal knife wounds. But after the warehouse dust settles on Academy Award nominee Samuel L. Jackson’s bullet-riddled, blood-drained body, what does this final scene mean beyond its very effective shock value?
TV & Videoswcregisteronline.com

Oxygen (2021) ending explained – who is Elizabeth Hansen?

This article discusses the ending of the Netflix film Oxygen (2021), so it will contain major spoilers. First and foremost, Elizabeth Hansen is a woman trapped in a cryogenic chamber. That’s the entirety of her identity through the first 30 minutes of Aja’s thriller. Over time, with the help of a mysterious woman and an AI assistant, she learns that she was a scientist focused on the mutation and cloning of rats. She was a mother and was married to a man named Léo. From the snapshots of her memories, her research garnered her acclaim within the medical community, though it led to nightmares and ethical dilemmas. Each time she jabs her fingers into her wounds in the chamber, her old life floods back into her consciousness, giving her glimpses of who she was before being this prisoner.
TV & Videoshot969boston.com

RUMOR: Who is replacing Ellen after her show ends next season?

And Ellen made the shocking announcement on her show yesterday, that after 19 seasons it’s time to call it quits. She explained why she made the decision she did that she always knew in her heart the upcoming 19th season would be her last, and she’s trusting her instincts as she prepares to walk away.
Moviesgoodmenproject.com

Birdman: Ending Explained | Video Essay

What happened at the end of Birdman, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s 2014 Oscar-winning movie? Support ScreenPrism on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=7792695​. Is Michael Keaton’s Riggan really flying, or has he jumped to his death? What did it all mean?. Correction: The current version of the video mislabels the year of Christopher Nolan’s Princeton...