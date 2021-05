The mother of a 4-year-old boy found murdered on a Dallas street says he was snatched from his bed by his killer in a random attack. Cash Gernon’s family identified him as the victim in the horrifying attack which has rocked the suburban neighborhood where his body was found. Police said the boy suffered from wounds made by an “edged weapon” in a “violent” death before his body was found shoeless and partially clothed in the Mountain Creek neighborhood by a jogger around 6:45am on Saturday morning. According to his mother, the boy was sleeping when the alleged kidnapper broke...