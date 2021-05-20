newsbreak-logo
Michigan State

Michigan reports 1,372 new COVID-19 cases 74 additional deaths

There have been 881,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18,815 total deaths in Michigan, the state reported Thursday.

That's an increase of 1,372 cases and 74 deaths from Wednesday. Sixty-one of the newly reported deaths were revealed during a review of vital records.

Additionally, the state reports another 1`02,913 Probable cases of COVID-19 and another 1,198 deaths as Probable for the coronavirus.

Today's new case numbers come after Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions as of June 1, with the goal of lifting all restrictions announced for July 1.

As of May 14, 755,119 people have recovered from the illness.

