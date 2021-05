The YouTube celebrity is back making waves. Jake Paul has claimed that Floyd Mayweather is not willing to risk his unbeaten professional record against him. Mayweather will fight Jake’s brother Logan on June 6, but as with Mayweather’s last two fights - against Conor McGregor and then Tenshin Nasukawa - the event will be classed as an exhibition, meaning his 50-0 record will be intact whatever the result.