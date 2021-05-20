newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mobile, AL

Mobile Police narcotics investigation leads to 23 arrests

WALA-TV FOX10
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. --The Mobile Police Department has received numerous complaints of drug activity in the community around the Trinity Gardens and Crichton area. As a response, during the last three months, the Mobile Police Department Narcotics and Vice Unit has conducted an operation that consisted of purchasing illegal narcotics, concentrated street level enforcement, and the execution of warrants to arrest drug dealers and seize their contraband.

www.fox10tv.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mobile, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Mobile, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Hicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Domestic Violence#Illegal Narcotics#Marijuana Arrests#Arrest Warrant#Drug Dealers#03 22 2001#Warrants#Drug Activity#Crack Cocaine#Controlled Substance#Stolen Property#Street Level Enforcement#Burglary 3rd Degree#Handguns#Numerous Complaints#Chemical Endangerment#Vice Unit#Youthful Offender#Trinity Gardens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Alabama StateNew York Post

Man wanted for murdering two reportedly shot and wounded Alabama cops

A man wanted for double murder in a dispute over a dog wounded four Alabama SWAT team cops before he was killed in a gun battle with police, according to a local report. The gunman opened fire on a man and woman during a squabble early Sunday morning at Brother Bryan Park at 10th Avenue South and Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard in Birmingham, AL.com reported.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

One arrested after high-speed chase ends with wreck in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police arrested a man Sunday night after he tried to run from officers. The chase started on Michigan Avenue and hit speeds of 90 mph before the suspect lost control of the car and wrecked into the woods near Interstate 10. The man was taken...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Overnight shooting on Brill Road leaves one person dead

MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police responded to 1957 Brill Road for a report of one shot early this morning. Officers found a male victim shot multiple times and pronounced him dead at the scene. Investigators have yet to identify the victim and have not said if anyone is in custody. Anyone...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Trial to start for Mobile woman facing riot charge: Here’s what defense is not allowed to say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – On the eve of a federal trial related to a May 2020 protest, a federal judge has restricted what defense lawyers can argue. Jury selection slated to start Monday in the case, which has been viewed nationally as a test for how aggressively the U.S. Justice Department can prosecute crimes arising from protests. Tia Deyon Pugh, 21, stands accused of impeding law enforcement officials in a manner that impacted interstate commerce.
Mobile, ALIdaho8.com

Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy indicted in Mobile on gun, marijuana charges

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A rapper whose grandparents died in a fiery attack on their home has been indicted on gun and drug charges. The indictment filed this week states Nahshon Jones, whose stage name is HoneyKomb Brazy, has been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
Alabama StateMiami Herald

Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged. A complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton by the...
Mobile, ALspotonflorida.com

Mobile police respond to shooting on Baltimore Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Mobile police responded to a shooting at 1010 Baltimore St. Thursday night. According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office Crime Map, police were dispatched at 8:27 p.m. No information about the victim is known at this time, nor is there any information on the suspect.
lawofficer.com

Alabama police officer allegedly fired for supporting constitutional carry

Share and speak up for justice, law & order... Mobile, Alabama – A Captain with the Mobile County Sheriffs Department is reportedly out of a job after he supported constitutional carry. Shane Stringer was a Captain with the agency but was also a state representative. Department spokesperson, Lori Myles, told AL.com that “Sheriff Sam Cochran made the decisions Wednesday, May 12, because of different political views held by his administration.”
Alabama StateNew Haven Register

Atlanta murder suspect caught in south Alabama

ANDALUSIA, Ala. (AP) — A man wanted for murder in Atlanta has been caught in south Alabama. Officials said Andre Thomas was arrested on Friday in Covington County, south of Montgomery. Last week, officials had said they were expanding the search for the 40-year-old Thomas to Alabama, saying they believed...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Woman charged in shooting during Dauphin Street fight

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 25-year-old Mobile woman was charged with second-degree assault after turning herself in at Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday, according to the Mobile Police Department. Jail records show Sarah Wright was released on bail the same day. Police say detectives determined Wright shot and wounded a...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Alabama StateWALA-TV FOX10

ALEA: Irvington woman dies after crash on Alabama 193

MOBILE, Ala. --A single-vehicle crash that occurred around 4:33 p.m. on Friday, May 14, has claimed the life of an Irvington woman. According to ALEA, Ladonna Kay Douglas, 40, was driving a 2008 Scion TC, which left the roadway and struck a tree. Douglas succumbed to her injuries and was...
Mobile County, ALutv44.com

ALEA investigating Friday evening crash that claimed one life

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash that claimed the life of 40-year-old Ladonna Kay Douglas. ALEA tells us she was driving a 2008 Scion TC when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. Medical personnel pronounced her deceased at the scene.
Mobile, ALWPMI

MFRD responds to house fire on Dauphin Island Parkway

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened around 7 Friday evening on the 3300 block of Dauphin Island Parkway. We're told one person was taken to the hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries. The cause of the fire is still...
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

After defendant's continued drug use, Mobile judge reverses release decision

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A judge on Friday reversed his controversial decision to release a jail inmate whom he had found not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. Over the strenuous objection of prosecutors, Presiding Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter ordered Tyler Bradford Revel, 33, to be released from Mobile Metro Jail to his home in West Mobile. That decision outraged not just prosecutors, but the residents of the two nearby houses he broke into in 2019.