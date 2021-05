Yet another hurdle has been placed on the road to crowning an undisputed heavyweight champion. Lineal and WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will have to honor a contractual clause which calls for a third fight with Deontay Wilder, arbitration judge Daniel Weinstein ruled on Monday. The case was the subject of a months-long legal battle, serving as among the contributing factors in delaying a desired undisputed heavyweight championship showdown between Fury and WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO heavyweight titlist Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22KOs).