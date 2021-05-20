Lamar Jackson: The Face of Oakley Football Shield

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the face of the Oakley Football Shield.

"Throughout his career, Jackson has overcome countless challenges and doubters with a calm and focused mindset, driven by a relentless passion to win," officials with Oakley said. "Always remaining true to himself, he has rewritten what it means to be a quarterback and is leading the next generation in pushing forward the future of the sport."

Jackson has relied on Oakley’s Football Shield throughout his football career – from high school to the National Football League – equipping the MVP with innovations designed to increase optical clarity and provide advanced protection.

“I let my game do the talking,” Jackson said. “My advice to the next generation is…just be yourself.”

Created for the world’s best athletes and now available for players of all levels, Oakley has launched the Pro Football Shield, raising the standard on fit and clarity and created specifically for one of the most popular helmets in football, the Riddell Speedflex.

The Pro Shield is available with Prizm Lens Technology designed specifically for the football environment. Grounded in decades of research, the technology is engineered to enhance color and contrast on the field so you can see details more clearly and quickly.

As part of the four-year partnership with the NFL, Oakley creates best-in-class optics available to all players, coaches, staff and fans – with Oakley shields, eyewear and NFL licensed products, all powered by Prizm Lens Technology.