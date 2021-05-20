Lee Evans, 1968 Olympian and activist passes at the age of 74

Lee Evans, 400m gold medalist at the 1968 Mexico City Olympic Games, Black Power activist, and track coach died on Wednesday at the age of 74. Evans was part of the legendary San Jose State Spartans of the 1960s under coach Bud Winter. His Spartan teammates Tommie Smith and John Carlos are forever in American history with their black-gloved fists thrust in the air while on the 200m podium. However, they were not the only demonstrators at the games.