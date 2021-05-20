Feinstein stacks bioelectronics deck with another ace
Northwell Health's research-and-development mecca has secured a cutting-edge leader for what is arguably its most forward-thinking department. Bioelectronic medicine, focused on electrical signaling within the central nervous system, is gaining international momentum as a cornerstone medical field, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, where President and CEO Kevin Tracey reigns as the world's leading bioelectronics authority.