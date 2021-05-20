newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Feinstein stacks bioelectronics deck with another ace

Innovate Long Island
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthwell Health’s research-and-development mecca has secured a cutting-edge leader for what is arguably its most forward-thinking department. Bioelectronic medicine, focused on electrical signaling within the central nervous system, is gaining international momentum as a cornerstone medical field, and nowhere is that more evident than at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, where President and CEO Kevin Tracey reigns as the world’s leading bioelectronics authority.

www.innovateli.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#National Cancer Institute#Georgetown University#Clinical Medicine#Clinical Research#Institute Of Medicine#Scientific Research#Northwell Health#Ibm#Gw#The University Of Texas#The Anderson Center#Gi Cancer Program#The Mayo Clinic#Anderson Center#Stacks Bioelectronics#Therapies#Clinical Trials#Ceo#Gastrointestinal Diseases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Cancer
Related
Manhasset, NYNewsday

Northwell's Feinstein Institutes gets $3.7M bioelectronic medicine grant

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, the science arm of Northwell Health, has won a $3.7 million federal grant to study bioelectronic medicine. The five-year grant from the National Institutes of Health will be used to further research into implanted devices that can treat conditions including obesity, paralysis, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease.
Long Island Business News

Feinstein scores $3.7M NIH grant

The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research recently scored a five-year grant, totaling more than $3.7 million, from the National Institutes for Medical Research. The funding supports research in bioelectronic medicine. Feinstein will further explore how bioelectronic devices, instead of pharmaceuticals, can treat injury and disease through the body’s nervous system....
ScienceInnovate Long Island

No. 591: Keep on trekking – to the stars, the Victorian Era and the home of bioelectronic breakthroughs

Yes, you May: Welcome, dear readers, to the first Friday in May, and the warm and sunny conclusion to another busy workweek (at least here on Long Island). In space, no one can hear you celebrate: Whatever the weather in your neck of the woods, it’s May 7 on Earth and in the heavens above – International Space Day, when hearts and minds reflect on the infinite boundaries of the final frontier.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
HealthDay

Biden Administration to Back Lifting of COVID Vaccine Patents

THURSDAY, May 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will support a controversial proposal to waive patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, while the drug industry warned such a move would actually dampen the development of vaccines. The United States had been a holdout at...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Introducing The Lattice Automate Solution Stack

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) - Get Report, the low power programmable leader, today extended its portfolio of comprehensive low power FPGA-based solution stacks with the introduction of Lattice Automate™. The stack includes software tools, industrial IP cores, modular hardware development boards, and software-programmable reference designs and demos that simplify and accelerate implementation of applications like robotics, scalable multi-channel motor control with predictive maintenance, and real-time industrial networking. Intelligent industrial systems made possible by Automate will play a vital role in automating future smart factories, warehouses, and commercial buildings.
CancerMedicalXpress

Researchers discover new class of cancer-fighting compounds

A team of Oregon State University scientists has discovered a new class of anti-cancer compounds that effectively kill liver and breast cancer cells. The findings, recently published in the journal Apoptosis, describe the discovery and characterization of compounds, designated as Select Modulators of AhR-regulated Transcription (SMAhRTs). Edmond Francis O'Donnell III...
CelebritiesPosted by
PublishedReporter

Op-Ed: Dr. Anthony S Fauci – America’s Angel of Death

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Hollywood celebrities recently honored Dr. Fauci with an award for “courage” during a virtual gala for the AIDS Foundation. The glitterati heaped praises on the doctor, best summed up by actor Morgan Freeman who thanked him “for all of his efforts to keep as many of us alive as possible.”
Pharmaceuticalscrarydrug.com

Biden Administration to Back Lifting of COVID Vaccine Patents

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it will support a controversial proposal to waive patent protections for coronavirus vaccines, while the drug industry warned such a move would actually dampen the development of vaccines. The United States had been a holdout at the World Trade Organization over the proposal,...