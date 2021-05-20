newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Oregon Governor Kate Brown on May Revenue Forecast

By Maryam Shah
STL.News
STL.News
 8 hours ago
Salem, OR (STL.News) Governor Kate Brown today issued the following statement on the state’s May revenue forecast:. “Today’s revenue forecast reaffirms that Oregon’s outlook for rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and last year’s historic wildfires remains strong. With solid state revenues expected over the next three biennia, coupled with historical federal investments from the American Rescue Plan and the American Jobs Plan, we have a tremendous opportunity for transformational change.

