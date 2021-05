I’m a huge proponent of playing to your strengths. You've probably heard the advice to “do what you love.” While that feels a little trite, it is absolutely true. Being an entrepreneur is hard work, so you should love what you’re doing, or what’s the point? When I started my photography business, I was focused on photographing newborns and families. I had a toddler myself and began building my portfolio by photographing my friend’s children. One of my mom friends asked if I’d be interested in taking photos for her husband’s furniture business. I am so glad I said yes because it made me realize I could combine all of my “super powers,” play to my strengths, and have that same sense of satisfaction helping other business owners confidently tell their brand story and grow their businesses. I was hooked.