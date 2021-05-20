newsbreak-logo
Gettysburg, PA

GASD honors retirees

By Community Contributors
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 7 hours ago
The Gettysburg Area School board honored 14 long-time employees with over 300 years of service with certificates and rounds of applause at their meeting on Monday. “You can never replace the individuals. Thank you all for your dedication to the district and most importantly the kids of our community,” said Superintendent Jason Perrin.

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust.

