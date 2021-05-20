newsbreak-logo
Mankato's COVID-19 test site relocating to downtown

By The Free Press
The Free Press
 1 day ago
David Welker holds his mask aside to collect a saliva sample at the COVID-19 saliva test site at Mankato's former Gander Mountain building in October 2020. Mankato's test site will relocate to Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center in June.  File photo

MANKATO — Mankato’s state COVID-19 test site will soon relocate from the former Gander Mountain building to downtown’s Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.

The last testing day at the old site will be Sunday before beginning in the event center at 1 Civic Center Plaza on June 7, the Minnesota Department of Health announced Thursday.

Walk-ins will still be welcome, but residents can book appointments.

The state launched Mankato’s saliva test site as a no-cost option for residents in October. Tests will continue to be free, with results coming back in about 48-72 hours.

Testing is still a key component of the state’s strategy to protect residents from COVID-19 spread, said State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm in a release.

“Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we removed many obstacles to testing as we bridged the gap between a time before vaccines and today,” she stated. “When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect Minnesotans under 12 and those who aren’t fully vaccinated yet as we continue to get as many folks vaccinated as possible.”

State health officials have been encouraging regular testing for students this spring to keep outbreaks from spreading in schools.

Earlier this month, Bomgaars Supply announced plans to open a store in the former Gander Mountain building in late 2021.

