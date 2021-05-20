newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boothbay Harbor, ME

At the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor

By Heather Lorrain
boothbayregister.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor for live worship Sundays at 10 a.m. You can join us at www.congochurchbbh.org, Facebook, or tune into BRTV channel 7 or 1301 for Spectrum subscribers. During the season of Eastertide, we will explore a new worship series, The Spirit’s Fire. The season...

www.boothbayregister.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Society
City
Boothbay Harbor, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Service#Open Fire#The Congregational Church#Brtv Channel 7 Or#Spectrum#The Good News#Spirit#Prayer Chain Coordinator#Congo Church Bbh#P O Box#Live Worship Sundays#Send Prayer Joys#Pentecost Sunday#Love#Rev Peter Ilgenfritz#Scriptural Texts#Tongues#Eastertide#Ponder#Directions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
News Break
Facebook
Related
Bristol, MEboothbayregister.com

Bristol Marine crew joins CMBG in community build

A crew from Boothbay Harbor’s Bristol Marine recently volunteered their time at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (CMBG), lending their considerable expertise to the construction of the Gardens’ newest exhibit, giant troll sculptures designed by internationally known recycled arts activist and artist Thomas Dambo. The series of mammoth, recycled-wood “giant trolls” underscores the Gardens’ 2021 theme focusing on the Maine woods, from their history to their ongoing importance to health, recreation, and the state’s economy.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Rotary Star

Come join us on the Boothbay Railway Village lawn this Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 p.m. It will be so good to see you all. And amazingly no masks as long as you are fully vaccinated. We’ve been Zooming all winter, but it sure will be good to actually see you in person. Bring your chairs, drinks, dinner, friends, etc. We’ll catch up, have a short program, but mostly time to visit. These last spring evenings have been so long and so beautiful. The beautiful Village lawn is just the place to enjoy them. Thank you to the Railway Village for hosting us.
Maine StatePosted by
103.7 The Peak

A Frighteningly Awesome Tree Sculpture Will Welcome Visitors To Stephen King’s Home In Maine

For years, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in Bangor has been Stephen and Tabitha King's iconic house. For fans of the master of horror, the idea that they could step foot in his house (or even just snap a photo outside of it) is a thrill of a lifetime. But recently, there's been one noticeable eyesore in the yard of the King's house. A dead tree. It seemed fitting for many fans, but Tabitha King viewed it differently. She wanted to give it a second life.
Maine StateWGME

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine Statenrcm.org

My Maine This Week: Betsey Foster

NRCM member Betsey Foster of Greenwood, Maine, shares some beautiful photos she took in Western Maine last summer. Thank you, Betsey, for these photos and for sharing the beauty found in the woods in this part of the state. What plants are you seeing during your time outside in Maine...
Maine StatePosted by
Z107.3

Check Out This Weekly Virtual Maine Music Series

Maine Folk Music and Dance Video Series is showcasing the music and dance of the cultures of Maine using Zoom. Every Tuesday, spend your lunchtime from noon to 1 PM checking out an hour of performance and asking your questions with the artists. The nonprofit Yarmouth music school 317 Main...
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

CTL students win poetry awards

Four student writers from the Center for Teaching and Learning were honored by the Poetry Society of Virginia as part of the society’s international 2021 student contest. CTL students took a clean sweep of the third and fourth grade category! Josee Winston-Feder of Boothbay Harbor took first place for her poem, “Sister Brook.” Serafina Record of Boothbay placed second for her poem, “Bald Eagle.” The third place prize went to Hadley Spekke of Waldoboro for “The First Snow.” In the seventh and eighth grade category, Kestrel Linehan of Westport Island won first place for “Abecedarian For A Sunrise.”
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Boothbay Harbor, MEmunjoyhillnews.net

Boothbay Harbor Employers Draw on Small Local Pool for Summer Help..workinprogress…

“We are really stressed to the max here because we can’t find help,” said a clerk at The Smiling Cow, a long-time gift shop in the heart of Boothbay Harbor today “It’s because of the government’s generous unemployment package. They would rather collect that money than go to work. I work 40 hours a week and could put in a lot more if I wanted to,” she said. “There are plenty of tourists around, but they won’t be here if they don’t get good service. It’s time to sop that government handout now.”
Boothbay Harbor, MEboothbayregister.com

What is Working Waterfront?

Boothbay Harbor has eight land use districts that detail how land in various areas can be used. Residents of the town of Boothbay Harbor established a new “Working Waterfront District” by public vote in May of 2019. According to our town code, “The intention of this land use district is to protect traditional commercial water-dependent uses, such as commercial fishing, boat building, marine service and repair, etc., from other competing but incompatible uses; to conserve points of public access to coastal waters; and to give preference in identified areas to commercial water-dependent uses over recreational and residential uses.” The Working Waterfront District currently encompasses four commercial piers starting at the town owned fish pier and continuing to The Boothbay Lobster Wharf. The Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation (BRMF) is working to rebuild two piers in this area, one at the old Boothbay Region Fishermen’s Co-op and one at Carter’s Wharf, formerly the Sea Pier. This small section on the east side is vitally important to our fishing industry. More than that, it is an important part of our cultural identity and our maritime heritage. You can support this project and the educational efforts of BRMF by sending a tax deductible donation to PO Box 285, BBH, ME, 04538 or visit their website at https://www.boothbayregionmaritimefoundation.org/.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Can anyone name the product processed here?

This 1970s picture shows a thriving business on the east side of Boothbay Harbor. Can anyone name the product that was processed here? Does anyone have any information about Malpeque or the Santa Lucia they would like to share? This photo and many others are part of the Boothbay Region Maritime Foundation Research Collection available for all to see at the Penobscot Marine Museum website. You can also view a hard copy at the Boothbay Region Historical Society.
Boothbay, MEDown East

This Sculpture Trail Around Boothbay Harbor Is Very Gneiss

The natural beauty of Maine’s coast has long attracted artists and art lovers, but how many Maine towns host a free museum in the streets? The Boothbay Harbor Region Sculpture Trail immerses Boothbay visitors in public art as they explore town. Cofounder and sculptor Bill Royall pitched the idea to the region’s chamber of commerce in 2016 after exhibiting his work along a similar sculpture trail in Meredith, New Hampshire.
Boothbay, MEboothbayregister.com

Free food for all May 15

For the second time this spring the Boothbay Region Food Pantry will sponsor a free Community Food Distribution for all. The give-away will take place on Saturday, May 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the lower parking lot of the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor, which is located at the corner of Eastern Avenue and Route 27. The rain date is May 22.
Portland, MEboothbayregister.com

‘The Fairy’s Kiss’ – an evening with Portland Symphony members

Portland Symphony Orchestra’s Assistant Concertmaster Amy Sims, violin, and Vytas Baksys on piano, bring an evening of Mozart, Stravinsky, William Grant Still and Johannes Brahms to the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor this spring. The duo will perform on Thursday, May 20 and have called their program “The Fairy’s Kiss.” The concert begins at 7 p.m.
Boothbay Harbor, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

BRHS: Senior Salute!

Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library extends its heartfelt congratulations to the seniors of 2021!. You are stepping out into the world during uncharted times. As a small gesture to you trailblazers, we invite you to the Library between May 12 and graduation to roam through the stacks and select a book to hold your name. Be it fiction, nonfiction, a favorite children’s book, or book with a red cover because that is your favorite color, stop by BHML and get to know your hub for lifelong learning. The people’s university, from which you never graduate! Where everything is free! 🙂
Boothbay Harbor, MEwiscassetnewspaper.com

Midcoast Potter’s Co-op: A new working studio

The clay’s the thing! Some gotta throw, some gotta mold … just ask the artists at the Midcoast Potter’s Co-op. The Co-op members, Annette Stormont, Clark Griffith, Monica Tan and Mitchell Lichtenstein, have been using the basement of the former River Arts building on Route 1 in Damariscotta as their studio for four years.