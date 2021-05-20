newsbreak-logo
Seven Charged With Homicide In Death Of Soccer Great Diego Maradona

By Jerry DeMarco
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a7Rlu_0a5s2rER00
Diego Armando Maradon Photo Credit: Neogeolegend (Wikipedia)

Authorities in Argentina have charged seven medical professionals in the death of soccer legend Diego Maradona.

Maradona, considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time, died of a heart attack in Buenos Aires last November after undergoing surgery for a blood clot on his brain just two weeks earlier. He was 60.

Family members’ concerns prompted an investigation that included a raid on the home and private clinic of neurosurgeon Leopoldo Luque, various news outlets reported.

Then came the bombshell announcement that Luque and six others – including Maradona’s psychiatrist and two nurses -- were charged with “simple homicide with eventual intent," according to ESPN.

The charges reportedly are based on evidence that authorities said show the soccer legend didn’t receive proper care after his surgery.

They didn’t offer a possible reason why, however.

Known as “El Pibe de Oro” (“The Golden Boy”), Maradona was honored along with Pele with the FIFA Player of the 20th Century award.

Following a 21-year career, he briefly coached Argentina during the 2010 World Cup.

More recently, Maradona had managed Gimnasia de la Plata of the Argentinian Primera Division.

Earlier last year, he joined the fight against COVID-19 by autographing a replica of the jersey he wore when he led Argentina to the World Cup championship in 1986 -- beating West Germany 3-2 in the final -- to raise money.

'We're going to get through it," Maradona wrote on the shirt, which was raffled to raise money for a working class neighborhood of Buenos Aires.

Maradona developed his brilliant style playing for Argentinos Juniors and Boca Juniors before transferring to Barcelona in 1982.

Authorities in Argentina asked a judge to order the defendants not to leave the country.

A medical board found that the team who treated Maradona did so in an "inappropriate, deficient and reckless manner," while leaving him "to his own devices," they noted in court papers.

Hearings were expected to begin on May 31.

