PARIS (AP) — Burak Yilmaz has scored an early penalty and added a superb long strike for French league leader Lille to win at Lens 3-0 to move four points ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. PSG must beat Rennes away on Sunday to stay within one point of Lille. But even if defending champion PSG wins, Lille can seal a first title in 10 years by winning its last two games. Yilmaz took his total to 15 league goals since joining from Besiktas last summer and Canada forward Jonathan David grabbed his 12th with a sharp finish on the hour after Lens had a man sent off.