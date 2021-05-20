newsbreak-logo
Business

People on the move

By Joe Rassel
Orlando Sentinel
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDonovan Pyle, chief executive officer, Health Compass Consulting, was appointed to the board of the Health Council of East Central Florida, Winter Park. Anthony LaFata has joined Stevens Construction, Orlando, as superintendent. Education. Kurt Hubbard was hired as academic dean of the Orlando and Tampa campuses of Herzing University. Hospitality.

