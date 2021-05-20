People on the move

Anyone venturing into downtown Orlando on a spring Saturday is liable to catch a glimpse — and likely a whiff — of dense purple smoke. On match days, Church Street transforms into a sea of flags, chants and face paint as the loyal fans of the Orlando City Soccer Club file into Exploria Stadium. Amidst the throng can always be spotted a contingent of young footballers, kids decked out in Lions’ purple but wearing their own self-dirtied cleats. Florida is leading the charge as soccer has grown in popularity in the United States, both as a pastime and a spectator sport ­— and the two are closely linked. “By having Orlando City, the MLS team, do you know how many kids are going to watch higher-level players play?” said Anderson DaSilva, founder of The Villages Soccer Club and coach of The Villages SC.