U.S. Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee’s passage of their bipartisan bill to strengthen our Buy American laws. The Make It in America Act will make it harder for federal agencies to use waivers to get around Buy American requirements, requiring the federal government to give preference to American companies and spend taxpayer dollars on American-made products and American jobs. The legislation can now be considered by the full Senate.