Mechanicville, NY

Police: Mechanicville man forces JetBlue landing

By Wendy Liberatore
Times Union
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSAINT PAUL, Minn. — A Mechanicville man was arrested Sunday afternoon after he allegedly snorted a white substance and yelled racial slurs on a JetBlue flight out of New York’s John F. Kennedy airport, police said. The 42-year-old who lives on Saratoga Avenue forced an emergency landing of the plane...

www.timesunion.com
