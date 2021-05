The Panthers traded Teddy Bridgewater to the Broncos the day before the draft. That, combined with the decision to pass on Justin Fields in the first round, paved the way for Sam Darnold to become the new QB1 in Carolina. We haven’t heard the last of Bridgewater, though. For one thing, the Panthers will still be paying him $17 million to play for Denver this season. So, they’ll have some dead weight to carry for at least another year. Teddy is also not going quietly into that good night.