Battle Creek Will Get a Downtown Fresh Food Market-Deli and Co-op

Even though Horrocks is planning a move out of the downtown Battle Creek area, a new source of fresh produce could be moving in soon. The project is a partnership between Sprout, Battle Creek Unlimited (BCU), and developers Cody and Caitlynn Newman, owners of the Record Box in Battle Creek. The Newman’s company, Restore 269, plan to develop the old Anson Hotel at the corner of West Michigan Avenue and Carlyle Street, right next to the Record Box. The plan is to bring a deli with fresh produce and a co-op market to the ground floor of the old hotel at 119 West Michigan.