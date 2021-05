BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Baker-Polito Administration has provided updates to the state's reopening plan. On Monday, Gov. Baker said that the state's existing face covering order will be lifted on Saturday, May 29 and will be replaced with a new face covering advisory that will be consistent with CDC guidance. Those who are not vaccinated are being advised to continue wearing masks or face coverings and continue to maintain social distancing. Fully-vaccinated people will no longer need to wear a face covering or distance, indoors or outdoors, except in certain situations.