Want to incorporate vintage pieces into your home décor? Here's how

Even those with a spare room for studying, emailing, taking meetings, getting creative or strategizing know that the real key to productivity is having a surface space to work on (i.e. a desk). If you have to work in an unused bedroom or living room corner — or you're trying to figure out how to make your eat-in kitchen or dining room into an office — you're in luck. We scoured the best designer portfolios to come up with some DIY desk and home office ideas that will allow you to turn any room into a great workspace. From clever repurposing ideas to easy DIY tips, the makeshift desks ahead get the job done.