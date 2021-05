LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The powerful novel, Ghost Boys, by Jewell Parker Rhodes has received dozens of awards since it was released in 2018 based off the stats on its official website. However, a handful of Florida students may never get to see what all the hype is all about after two fifth grade classrooms had the book removed from the curriculum following a complaint by the Fraternal Order of Police in Broward County.