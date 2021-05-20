Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan & More Join iHeartMedia's 'Can't Cancel Pride' Concert

Most music documentaries megastars make about themselves follow a similar pattern: There are talking heads contextualizing the artist’s life and career; home videos proving the subject was destined for stardom from childhood; sporadic moments in the studio where the artist is dressed casually and focused; nerves before a show and the incomparable high after; and, if we’re lucky, tears about their grueling nonstop schedule. While we’re always promised unprecedented backstage access, the final product—from Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and many others— often reinforces the arena-size distance between stars and their fans. Although they imply they’re letting us into their lives, their minds, and their creative processes, that’s rarely the case. Even “personal” documentaries function as a form of promotion guided by an undeniable and imperceptible plasticity.