Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan & More Join iHeartMedia's 'Can't Cancel Pride' Concert
With Pride season officially upon us, queer artists such as Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan are gearing up to make sure that the festivities are as fun as possible. On Thursday (May 20), iHeartMedia and P&G announced the second annual "Can't Cancel Pride," a virtual benefit concert featuring some of the biggest LGBTQ names in music appearing to offer special performances, while also raising funds for nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping LGBTQ people around the world.www.billboard.com