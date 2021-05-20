newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X, Troye Sivan & More Join iHeartMedia's 'Can't Cancel Pride' Concert

By Stephen Daw
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Pride season officially upon us, queer artists such as Demi Lovato, Lil Nas X and Troye Sivan are gearing up to make sure that the festivities are as fun as possible. On Thursday (May 20), iHeartMedia and P&G announced the second annual "Can't Cancel Pride," a virtual benefit concert featuring some of the biggest LGBTQ names in music appearing to offer special performances, while also raising funds for nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping LGBTQ people around the world.

www.billboard.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
P!nk
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Elvis Duran
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Ricky Martin
Person
Tate Mcrae
Person
Troye Sivan
Person
Bebe Rexha
Person
Nas
Person
Nina West
Person
Mj Rodriguez
Person
Lil Nas X
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iheartmedia#P G#The Trevor Project#Centerlink#Lgbtq#Iheartradio#Tiktok#Prideradio Com#Brothers Osborne#Instagram Tv#Glaad#Special Performances#Queer Artists#Fun#Pride Season#Feature
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Usher to Host and Perform at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Usher is pulling double duty at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards, serving as the show’s host as well as performing, producers announced Tuesday. In addition, Elton John will be presented with the iHeartRadio Icon Award by Lil Nas X and Coldplay’s Chris Martin. A special tribute performance in honor of John will also take place, aiming to honor his legacy as an artist, performer and philanthropist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Demi Lovato to Launch Her First Podcast With Cadence13

Demi Lovato is launching her first-ever podcast, “4D with Demi Lovato,” on May 19 with podcast company Cadence13. The pop star will explore topics of importance to her on the weekly podcast, including mental health, activism, LGBTQ rights, justice, body positivity, art and the environment. Alok, Glennon Doyle, Chelsea Handler, Jane Fonda and Jameela Jamil will be featured as guests on the show, along with other social activists, survivors, entrepreneurs and artists.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

demi lovato

The truth is out there, and Demi Lovato is determined to find it. The Grammy-nominated singer-actress will star in a four-part limited unscripted series on Peacock, where she will investigate…. Demi Lovato Recalls Comfort of Owning Her Truth in Docuseries: “Nothing Anyone Can Say Will Shake Me”. The Grammy-nominated singer...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheThings

This Is What Howard Stern Actually Thinks Of Demi Lovato

It seems that Howard Stern just can't win amongst his die-hard fans. Either he's too harsh and fighting with too many celebrities, or he's become friends with too many A-listers. But one A-lister that Howard may not be friends with anytime soon is Demi Lovato. Here's why... Howard Thinks Demi...
Celebritiesbitchmedia.org

Tight ReinsThe Careful Construction of Demi Lovato’s Docuseries

Most music documentaries megastars make about themselves follow a similar pattern: There are talking heads contextualizing the artist’s life and career; home videos proving the subject was destined for stardom from childhood; sporadic moments in the studio where the artist is dressed casually and focused; nerves before a show and the incomparable high after; and, if we’re lucky, tears about their grueling nonstop schedule. While we’re always promised unprecedented backstage access, the final product—from Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and many others— often reinforces the arena-size distance between stars and their fans. Although they imply they’re letting us into their lives, their minds, and their creative processes, that’s rarely the case. Even “personal” documentaries function as a form of promotion guided by an undeniable and imperceptible plasticity.
MusicBillboard

‘I’m Here For a Reason’: Bebe Rexha on Finding Peace & Her Place in the Music Industry

Bebe Rexha’s 2018 debut album was titled Expectations; three years later, she admits that her personal expectations have changed since its release. “When it comes to other people, when it comes to myself, everybody’s going through something that you don’t know about,” Rexha tells Billboard. “Everybody’s just trying their best. After a pandemic, people are just trying to get back on track and find their stepping. What I try to teach myself is to be compassionate with myself and the people around me.”
MusicPosted by
E! News

The MixtapE! Presents Nicki Minaj, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry and More New Music Musts

Watch: Celebrate Nicki Minaj's B-Day With Her First E! Interview: E! News Rewind. New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
Moviesmymixfm.com

Taylor Swift, Demi Lovato and more nominated for best music documentary at MTV Movie & TV Awards

There’s some stiff competition this year in the best music documentary category at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The nominees in the fan-voted category, announced Friday, include Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, Demi Lovato’s Dancing with the Devil, Ariana Grande’s Excuse Me, I Love You, Billie Eilish’s The World’s a Little Blurry, Shawn Mendes’ In Wonder, and BTS’ Break the Silence: The Movie.
MusicNYLON

Demi Lovato's Music Video Evolution From Rock Princess To Honest Storyteller

It’s not been an easy journey for the former Disney star. It has not been an easy journey for Demi Lovato, who grew up in Disney’s harsh spotlight. Yet, over the years, she’s funneled her struggles into her art, creating vibrant self-love anthems and striking moments of vulnerability. Here, we track the evolution from her rock princess beginnings to her current status as pop’s most honest storyteller.
MusicRefinery29

Demi Lovato’s New TV Show Is Truly So Unexpected

When you think of Demi Lovato, your mind probably immediately goes to music, but the pop star’s latest professional endeavor might have you connecting her with something a little more...paranormal: UFOs. Decades after making her Disney debut, Lovato is returning to television in a totally new way, starting with a...
Music101 WIXX

Meghan Trainor, Adam Lambert to judge new E! music competition series, ‘Clash of the Cover Bands’

Meghan Trainor and Adam Lambert have been announced as judges for E!’s new music competition series, Clash of the Cover Bands. The series, executive-produced by Jimmy Fallon, will feature two bands of a similar genre per episode, who will battle it out over two rounds to see who has the most entertaining cover performance. They’ll have the chance to win a cash prize and bragging rights.