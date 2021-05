The W Series test event got underway in Anglesey today as the clouds parted and the racers enjoyed track time under the unexpected sun. Preparations for the 2021 season of the W Series are finally underway after all of the drivers, apart from Tamsin Pepper, who was unable to travel due to Covid-19 restrictions, who got back behind the wheel ahead of the opening race next month. The series opener was originally scheduled to be held in France, but has been moved to Spielberg in support of the Styrian Grand Prix. The first two races will be back-to-back Austrian events, before the third race in the calendar sees the drivers take to the track of Silverstone in the UK.