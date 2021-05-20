newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Festival First Timers: Devon Gilfillian Joins The What Podcast

By Consequence Staff
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 11 hours ago

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS. This week, The What Podcast’s Brad and Barry chat with Bonnaroo first-timer Devon Gilfillian, a very talented R&B singer who also happens to be hilarious. He talks about growing up as the son of a wedding singer and why he decided that the best way to follow his Grammy-nominated debut album was to pay homage to one of the most important albums of all time, What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye.

consequence.net
Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed O'brien
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Entertainment#Free Love#Festival First Timers#Apple#The What Podcast#North American#Radiohead#Ac Entertainment#Columbia Records#The Farm#Alt 92 3 Fm#Entertainment Editor#Associate Features Editor#Live Music#Podcasts#Artists#Columnist#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Google
Related
Theater & Danceoperawire.com

New York Opera Festival to Present Five-Part Opera Podcast

Aqua Net & Funyuns has announced a podcast opera featuring five newly-commissioned, original stories, each written by a different librettist/composer combo. The 25-minute, serial episodes will be designed specifically to tell compelling narratives with voices, instruments, and immersive sound design. The new podcast will feature music by Tariq Al-Sabir, Jason Cady, Kamala Sankaram, Aaron Siegel, and Michi Wiancko, and librettos by Jason Cady, Cara Ehlenfeldt, Annie-Sage Whitehurst, and Daniel Shepard.
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Festival at Sandpoint announces first acts of 2021 season

After taking last year off due to COVID-19, the Festival at Sandpoint on May 3 announced its first performances for the 2021 concert series. St. Paul & the Broken Bones will kick off the 38th annual summer concert series on Thursday, July 29 and Luke Owen will return to the Festival stage on Friday, July 30.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Seth Rogen Is Launching His First Podcast

Seth Rogen has finally caved in: He’s getting his own podcast. SiriusXM announced that Rogen, the Canadian comedian, actor, writer, producer, director, entrepreneur and philanthropist, will launch his first podcast with Stitcher, the podcast company the satellite radio company bought last year. Rogen’s podcast is expected to debut later in...
MusicPosted by
WZOZ 103.1

New Dates Announced – Doobie Brothers At SPAC 2022

SPAC - June 16, 2022. Chicago - Sunday July 18th - This show was supposed to happen last July. Luckily it is scheduled to take place this July! One other change is that support performer, Rick Springfield will not be at this show. The Black Crowes - Thursday July 22nd...
DrinksThe Drum

Country star Jason Aldean on bourbon, branding & the big return of concerts

Jason Aldean is one of the top country artists in the world. Of the 35 singles he has released, 22 have gone to No 1 on the country charts, with My Kinda Party going quadruple platinum. Now he’s taking his chart-topping ways to the spirits category with Wolf Moon straight bourbon whiskey. The Drum caught up with Jason to talk about his new bourbon, what it takes for a celebrity brand to succeed and the return of live music.
Religionamericamagazine.org

What a Jewish editor brings to a Catholic podcast

This week, Zac and Ashley take you behind the scenes of Jesuitical in an exit interview with our amazing outgoing editor, Noah Levinson. Noah has been with the podcast since day one, and we could not be more grateful for everything he’s done for the show. Our Guest: Noah Levinson,...
MinoritiesRadio Online

Blavity Joins Forces With The Black Effect Podcast Network

Blavity Inc. has partnered with Charlamagne Tha God's and iHeartMedia's The Black Effect Podcast Network to distribute its podcast for Black entrepreneurs and moguls in the making, "Black Tech Green Money with Will Lucas." New episodes will launch every Tuesday and listeners can hear all previous episodes now on iHeartRadio.
Books & Literaturegospelmusic.org

Lauren Akins Joins That Sounds Fun Network with Exclusive Podcast

Throughout the series, Akins sits down with Downs and has meaningful conversations with multiple guests around the most loved topics in the book. Listeners will hear never-before released stories that fans of the book will love, as well as retellings of some of Akin’s best memories that will introduce new fans to this beautiful memoir. To get a taste of some of the frank, honest and beautiful discussions, take a look at this teaser trailer, as well as the below quotes and episode guide:
Books & LiteratureRadio Ink

Best Selling Author’s First Podcast

Cadence13 has partnered with Glennon Doyle for her first podcast. ‘We Can Do Hard Things’ will feature Doyle encouraging listeners to embrace the messiness of life with candid conversations about mental health, recovery, love, relationships and parenting. “Because we experienced the hardship of the pandemic collectively, many of us finally...
Gilmer County, WVThe Fayette Tribune

Folk Festival to host first Pepperoni Roll Championship

GLENVILLE — The Girl Scouts of Gilmer County will organize the state’s inaugural Pepperoni Roll Championship which will be hosted at the West Virginia Folk Festival on June 19. Black Diamond Girl Scouts Kaydee Martin and Kendra Fox of Troop 10123 are inviting pepperoni roll connoisseurs far and wide to...
Celebritieshot96.com

Selena Gomez joins lineup for YouTube’s first ever Beauty Festival

Selena Gomez is joining the star-studded lineup for YouTube’s inaugural Beauty Festival, taking place May 14. The virtual festival, hosted by YouTube’s head of fashion and beauty, Derek Blasberg, will be summit-style, bringing together everyone from beauty creators to public figures all in the name of beauty. On Thursday, YouTube...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Talks Gambling With Jamey Johnson, Starring in Trisha Yearwood’s ‘Walkaway Joe’ Video & More on ‘The Justin Moore Podcast’

Alright, alright, alright, Matthew McConaughey fans. The man himself sat down with Justin Moore and JR on The Justin Moore Podcast to talk about nearly everything. They kicked off the conversation with sports and snuff preferences and then went right into some of the craziest stories from McConaughey’s life and career.
CharitiesBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE BONAMASSA Reaches $500,000 Goal For Musicians In Need Following His Second Annual Stream-A-Thon Event

In just over one year, Joe Bonamassa and the Keeping The Blues Alive foundation have exceeded expectations for their fundraising goals by bringing in $500,000 to benefit their Fueling Musicians program. The initiative provides immediate $1,500 cash payments to musicians to help them get back on the road after being sidelined for over a year following the COVID-19 touring halt.
Musicnerdsandbeyond.com

Country Music Is On the Road Again: 8 Artists Announce New 2021 Tours

After a long year without live music, artists are ready to get back to normal the only way they know how: getting back onstage. Country music is well on its way, with 8 artists announcing new 2021 tours in the last week. While some artists had already set 2021 dates...