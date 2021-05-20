Festival First Timers: Devon Gilfillian Joins The What Podcast
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | Radio Public | RSS. This week, The What Podcast’s Brad and Barry chat with Bonnaroo first-timer Devon Gilfillian, a very talented R&B singer who also happens to be hilarious. He talks about growing up as the son of a wedding singer and why he decided that the best way to follow his Grammy-nominated debut album was to pay homage to one of the most important albums of all time, What’s Going On by Marvin Gaye.consequence.net