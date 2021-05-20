Writing: Nine parts mechanic, one part muse
I spent the early years of my journalism career struggling with pretty much everything about the job, but especially with the writing. The reporting was often uncomfortable as I pushed past my mother’s three cardinal rules, all variations on a basic theme: “Don’t be nosy.” But my want-to-know-everything curiosity had always outplayed my attempts at obedience, and in reporting, I found a role where that was welcomed — as long as I learned to park the sass factor in the newsroom.niemanstoryboard.org