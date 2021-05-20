newsbreak-logo
Updated regional projections following midweek loss

By Sonny Shipp
247Sports
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHeaded into the final weekend of regular season play, LSU is on the bubble. The Tigers hope Texas A&M does not burst that bubble in College Station. Baseball America released its updated Field of 64 projections for regional play on Wednesday, and LSU made the cut for the first time in several weeks. The publication tagged the Tigers with a No. 3 seed, sending them to the Austin Regional with Texas serving as the host team. UCLA grabbed the No. 2 seed, with Lehigh rounding the regional out at a No. 4 seed.

