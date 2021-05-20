newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

It’s Official: Disney Confirms Hocus Pocus 2 Plans With Bette Midler

By Adam Holmes
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hocus Pocus didn’t make that big of a splash when it hit theaters in 1993, but thanks to its numerous airings each Halloween season on Disney Channel and Freeform, it’s been cemented as a cult classic for a while now. Well, almost 30 years after Hocus Pocus’ release, it’s official: Hocus Pocus 2 is indeed on the way. Not only that, but Bette Middler is confirmed to be returning alongside a few other familiar faces.

www.cinemablend.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Sarah Jessica Parker
Person
Adam Shankman
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Anne Fletcher
Person
Thora Birch
Person
Kathy Najimy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Channel#Movie Theaters#Freeform#Hocus Pocus#Hocus Pocus 2#The Mouse House#Hairspray#Proposal#Monsterverse#Premiere#Marvel#Directorial Duties#Doctor#Today#Dancers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesScreenrant.com

Hocus Pocus 2 Update Expected This Week

Adam Shankman took to Instagram to tease some upcoming news about the highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2. Little is known about the sequel to the 1993 Halloween classic, as very little updates have come out about the film since its initial announcement. Disney first confirmed Hocus Pocus 2 was in development in December. Although the original Hocus Pocus was released to middling critical reception and a low box office take upon its release, it slowly became a cult classic over the years and has since become a Halloween staple.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Indiana Jones 5’s Mads Mikkelsen Finally Responds After Being Cast In The Harrison Ford-Led Sequel

After years of setbacks and delays, Indiana Jones 5 is finally on a steady path to production. In the last month alone, we’ve learned who some of Harrison Ford’s co-stars will be on his latest romp as the whip-wielding, fedora-wearing archaeologist, with Casino Royale’s Mads Mikkelsen being part of this lineup. Now Mikkelsen has commented on his involvement in Indiana Jones 5, and he’s jazzed about taking part in this franchise.
Movies/Film

‘Enchanted’ Sequel ‘Disenchanted’ Begins Production

At last, 14 years after the first movie came out, the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted has begun production. Rock of Ages filmmaker Adam Shankman is helming the sequel, with original cast members Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel all reprising their roles from the original while Maya Rudolph has joined the cast as well. In the first film, Adams’s Disney princess Giselle stepped out of her animated world into live-action New York City.
MoviesInside Nova

Maya Rudolph confirmed as Disenchanted villain

Maya Rudolph has confirmed she will play a villain in 'Disenchanted'. The 48-year-old star feels so "lucky" to have been asked to appear in the Disney+ movie - a sequel to 2007 motion picture 'Enchanted' - and she can't wait to act alongside her "gifted" co-star Amy Adams, who will reprise her role as fairytale princess Giselle.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Marvel's Kat Dennings Just Got Engaged And Twitter Isn't Taking It Very Well

It wasn’t that long ago that we learned Marvel actress Kat Dennings was dating rock singer Andrew W.K., but they’ve already taken a huge step forward in their relationship. Dennings announced today that she and W.K. are engaged. Of course, given the actress’ fanbase, it was to be expected that a lot of people would go on Twitter to react to the engagement, and a lot of people aren’t taking the news well.
MoviesRegister Citizen

What to Watch in May: 'Pose' Final Season, New 'Star Wars' Series and Emma Stone as 'Cruella'

It’s May, and when it comes to entertainment, that means only one thing: the beginning of the summer movie season. Except maybe not this year. While theaters have started to stir back to life and resume business as usual as more of the moviegoing public gets vaccinated and feels safe returning to theaters, for the second year in a row the summer movie season has been punted a little down the road.
Moviesbiography.com

10 Things You May Not Know About 'Sister Act'

Released in the summer of 1992, Sister Act starred actress-comedian Whoopi Goldberg as struggling nightclub performer Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into hiding after witnessing her gangster boyfriend committing murder and poses as nun Sister Mary Clarence while staying at a San Francisco convent. Despite a rocky road to the screen, the film was an instant hit, as audiences warmed to Goldberg’s on-screen comradery with co-stars Kathy Najimy, Maggie Smith, Kathy Najimy and Wendy Makkena, powered by a soundtrack that spent more than a year on the Billboard charts. Following the success of the first movie, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, also starring Lauryn Hill, hit theaters in December 1993. Here are 10 facts you may not know about the musical-comedy film series:
MoviesInside the Magic

“Huge News” Coming For ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ This Week

If you are a fan of Hocus Pocus, get ready because it seems that big things are coming down the pipeline in the near future!. Hocus Pocus was created in 1993, and after flopping at the box office, no one could have predicted that the Sanderson sisters would actually be a part of a cult classic that would be popular for years to come. During D23 in 2019, Disney announced that Hocus Pocus 2 was in development, which excited Halloween and Disney fans alike!
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Seth Rogen On That Time He Met George Lucas, Who Seemingly Thought The World Was About To End

2012 was an interesting year. The presidential election between Barack Obama and Mitt Romney unfolded, The Avengers marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first big crossover event, and there was talk about the world possibly ending before the year was over, based off various ancient beliefs. According to Seth Rogen, George Lucas was among those who ascribed to this doomsday scenario, which threw Rogen for a loop when he first crossed paths with the Star Wars filmmaker.
MoviesScreenrant.com

10 Actors Considered For Starring Roles In Stephen King Movies

Ever since Brian De Palma turned his debut novel into one of the greatest horror movies of all time, Stephen King has been one of the most frequently adapted writers in the world. His spooky tales of the macabre have formed the basis for plenty of horror classics, like The Shining and Misery, as well as plenty of non-horror classics, like acclaimed dramas The Shawshank Redemption and Stand by Me.
MoviesPosted by
TheWrap

Ryan Murphy’s ‘Halston’ Trailer: Ewan McGregor Is an Obsessive Genius Who ‘Stopped Giving a Flying F-‘ (Video)

Netflix dropped the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Halston” starring Ewan McGregor in the title role of the iconic fashion designer. And seeing as the five-episode show is about how Halston became Halston, it’s only appropriate that this sneak peek begin with McGregor uttering these lines: “I have a vision. I’m going to change the face of American fashion.”
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Sarah Jessica Parker 'proud' of son graduating

Sarah Jessica Parker felt so "proud" of her 18-year-old son James as she marked his graduation. Sarah Jessica Parker felt so "proud" of her son as she marked his graduation. The 56-year-old actress marked the "milestone" as her 18-year-old son James graduated from high school this week and she admitted she was very "weepy".
MoviesPosted by
Best Life

The Most Hated Tom Hanks Movie, According to Fans

It's hard not to love Tom Hanks. He's one of the most celebrated actors of all time—he's won two Academy Awards and been nominated for four others—but he's also become a fixture in pop culture over the past several decades, evolving from leading man to America's dad. Just because people love Tom Hanks, however, doesn't mean they love every movie he's ever made. That's why we set out to find out which films could be called the most hated Tom Hanks movies of all time.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Sharon Stone, Bette Midler & More Stars Have Hilarious Reactions To ‘Bennifer’s Reunion: ‘WTF’

Celebrities took to social media to either respond to or repost news about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Montana getaway and reported rekindled romance. Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Ben Affleck, 48, aka “Bennifer” are reportedly dating once again after splitting up 17 years ago and a lot of celebs have something to say about it! After photos of the two traveling during a recent getaway to Montana surfaced on the internet, Sharon Stone, Bette Midler and more reacted to the news that the lovebirds may be back together. Take a look at the responses about the comeback of “Bennifer” below!
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Hugh Grant And Sarah Jessica Parker Rekindling Secret Romance On ‘SATC’ Reboot?

Is a reunion between Hugh Grant and Sarah Jessica Parker causing trouble in their respective relationships? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. According to a recent edition of New Idea, Sarah Jessica Parker is determined to get Hugh Grant on board for her Sex and the City reboot. According to the magazine’s inside source, in Parker’s mind, “there’s no-one funnier, more handsome, or more perfect for a rom-com than her dear friend, Hugh Grant.”