It’s Official: Disney Confirms Hocus Pocus 2 Plans With Bette Midler
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Hocus Pocus didn’t make that big of a splash when it hit theaters in 1993, but thanks to its numerous airings each Halloween season on Disney Channel and Freeform, it’s been cemented as a cult classic for a while now. Well, almost 30 years after Hocus Pocus’ release, it’s official: Hocus Pocus 2 is indeed on the way. Not only that, but Bette Middler is confirmed to be returning alongside a few other familiar faces.www.cinemablend.com