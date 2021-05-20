Draft SZN: Analyzing the 6 Defensive Picks

Ezring: Prospects who combine unteachable traits and technical refinement early in their college career are somewhat rare. Calijah Kancey fits that description, as the explosive and fluid athlete complements his excellent movement skills with a wide range of hand moves. When the talented defender engages first or attacks a lineman’s hands, he is extremely difficult to stop thanks to his accurate and well-timed hands, upper body strength and lateral quickness. What’s more, he has the flexibility to consistently get below a blocker’s reach and rip through into the backfield. Further, he consistently plays with a pass rush plan and strings together multiple hand moves. Although his game is predicated on burst and refined hand usage, he keeps linemen guessing by combining his first step, heavy hands and natural feel for leverage to manufacture substantial power. As a result of his low pad level and wide base, Kancey also has a strong anchor in run defense and can make plays through engagement. Despite his size, he can stack, shed and fill against the run; Kancy also windows (uses his athleticism to functionally two-gap) at the first level of the defense. When matched up against more than one lineman, the talented defender gets skinny and uses a hump move to split the double team. As a tackler, he is efficient and plays with a high motor. All in all, Kancey is a nightmare in one-on-one situations as a pass rusher and against the run to the extent that he was regularly held and double (or even triple) teamed.