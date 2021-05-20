UCF basketball to play FSU in Orange Bowl Classic

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).