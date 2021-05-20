newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

UCF basketball to play FSU in Orange Bowl Classic

By Matt Murschel
Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUCF will take on Florida State as part of a doubleheader in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic on Dec. 18 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise. It’s a rematch of the Knights’ 86-74 win over the Seminoles in Tallahassee last season, the program’s first-ever win over FSU. The win snapped several streaks including a 27-game home winning streak, a 41-game nonconference home winning streak and the Noles’ 31-game winning streak within the state of Florida.

www.sun-sentinel.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Basketball
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Orange Bowl#Seminoles#Unlv#Green#Ucf#Knights#Noles#Usf#Unlv#Orlandosentinel Com#Bb T Center#Email Matt Murschel#Home#Osmattmurschel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
News Break
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
News Break
FSU
Related
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

: Four-Run Eighth Caps FSU Comeback Win

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - No. 17 Florida State (28-19, 19-14 ACC) sent 10 batters to the plate and scored four runs in the eighth inning to beat Clemson (24-23, 16-17) 9-6 Sunday afternoon at Dick Howser Stadium. Junior Jackson Greene had a pair of hits for the Seminoles and played great...
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn heads to Tallahassee Regional as No. 2 seed

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).
Tallahassee, FLaunetwork.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Florida Statebtpowerhouse.com

South Florida Transfer Michael Durr Commits To Indiana

Earlier this week, the Indiana Hoosiers got some exciting news as South Florida transfer Michael Durr announced his commitment to the program. Durr should add some valuable depth upfront behind players like Trayce Jackson-Davis. Durr is listed at 7-foot-0 and 250 pounds and has spent the last three years at...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

FSU softball earns the tenth national seed in the NCAA Tournament

Florida State (39-10-1) earned the 10th national seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles are seeking to return to the College World Series in Oklahoma City for the first time since they won the championship in 2018. FSU has 10 College World Series appearances. The Seminoles will host the Tallahassee...
Florida StateWCTV

Florida State Softball 10th overall seed in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will once again be a softball regional in Tallahassee as the Florida State Seminoles have earned the 10th overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The ‘Noles will welcome Auburn, UCF and Kennesaw State for the four team, double elimination tournament with the Garnet and...
Florida Stateseminoles.com

Florida State Earns No. 10 National Seed

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — For the seventh consecutive season, the Seminoles are set to host an NCAA Regional as they are the No. 10 national seed. Florida State (39-10-1) will begin the 2021 NCAA Softball Championship at home on Friday, May 21 against Kennesaw State (26-25) at 4:30 pm on ESPN 3.
Florida Statespotonflorida.com

Florida Tennis Faces Illinois in the NCAA

The Florida Gator Men's Tennis Team is set to face Illinois on Monday night at the USTA National Campus. The first-seeded Gators will battle 16th-seeded Fighting Illini in the NCAA Tournament Round of 16 at 7 p.m. Under the lights in Orlando. : : ... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted...
Florida StateTomahawk Nation

The Triple Option ft. Dave Bartoo of CFB Matrix

Dave Bartoo likes what Florida State head coach Mike Norvell brings to Tallahassee. That opinion carries some weight. Bartoo is one of the top consultants for college football programs across the country. His opinion is held in high regard by many athletic directors, boosters, and coaches when it comes time to find a replacement on the staff.
Florida State247Sports

Offseason Inventory: EDGE Overview

Florida State made defensive end a priority in the 2021 recruiting cycle, adding two transfers in addition to three incoming freshmen in order to overhaul the position after a lackluster year of production and the departure of two eventual draftees in Joshua Kaindoh and Janarius Robinson. Have the new additions...
Florida StatePosted by
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Under-the-radar Florida OT prospect picks Vols

Looking for discussion on the newest member of Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss Tennessee securing a commitment from under-the-radar offensive tackle prospect Brian Grant.