Louisville, KY

Dittos Grill: Dining In the Highlands

JC Phelps
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FIiNR_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Hey, y’all! Dittos Grill has been a staple in the Louisville dining scene for decades; conveniently located on Bardstown Rd, Dittos plates up delicious, globally-inspired dishes in the popular Highlands Neighborhood of the city. If you are looking for your next dinner destination, look no further than Dittos Grill!

Dittos Grill: Highlands

I am often skeptical of menus that feature a wide variety of cuisines; however, without hesitation, I can say that Dittos executes their menu seamlessly. In my opinion, it’s because they share my philosophy on food: simple dishes elevated by excellent ingredients.

Dittos rotates their featured menu on a monthly basis; whenever visiting, I highly recommend that you order off of it! On my recent visit, I started with the street tacos: stir fry chicken, mushrooms + bamboo shoots, rice noodles, diced cucumber, avocado, salsa verde and crispy noodles. Two thumbs up!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXuBO_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Next came the stacked ribs: two pounds of ribs, dry rub, and tobacco onions, served with a loaded baked potato.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLVLU_0a5s0U3Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZzaDd_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Between courses (and, well, before and after, too!), don’t miss out on their cocktail menu. It’s all-encompassing, with an offering for any palate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15eL59_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Dittos Sizzling Southwest Fajitas come with your choice of chicken breast, hanger steak, or shrimp on a bed of Spanish rice with sautéed onions and peppers. On the side, you’ll find shredded lettuce, tomato salsa, guacamole, shredded cheese, and flour tortillas. This is SO much food, y’all – and I love the build-it-yourself concept. 10/10 recommend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202QsX_0a5s0U3Q00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HEEUV_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

After talking to the chef and one of the owners, the topic of soup somehow surfaced at the table. I was talking about how much I love creamy tomato soup, as it is my favorite comfort food. Immediately, he sent out for a bowl of his tomato soup for me to try. It was, to understate, the best that I’ve ever had. Creamy – and full of lemon and ginger – it was delightful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSJur_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

Last – but certainly not least – was dessert. Dittos is known for their pies & sweets, and upon tasting them, I understand why. I sampled both the key lime pie (a favorite of mine) + the featured cobbler.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02lXUQ_0a5s0U3Q00

Photo Credit: JCP Eats

The Experience

Dittos has a large menu, perfect for any diner or dining companion. I’m excited to explore it more myself. That said, everything that I sampled was top-notch.

Also of note are the affordable prices. Lower than I expected, with portions that were larger than expected, it was a pleasant surprise, given the quality of the food.

Visit Ditto’s Grill

You can visit Ditto’s Grill at 1114 Bardstown Rd, Louisville, KY 40204.

JC Phelps is a Kentucky-based food + southern lifestyle writer.

 https://jcpeats.com/
