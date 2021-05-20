Cause of death unclear for 2 workers who died at business

IRONDALE, Ala. (AP) — Authorities said they were unsure what killed two men who were found dead in a room at a car dealership in suburban Birmingham.

The bodies of Eric Michael Simonson, 47, of Birmingham and David Rennix McHugh, 34, of Hoover were found in an upstairs office area at EchoPark Automotive early Wednesday afternoon, authorities told news outlets.

Sgt. Michael Mangina, a spokesman for the Irondale Police Department, said the men, who were working on computers at the dealership, appeared to have been dead a couple of hours when their bodies were found.

The Jefferson County coroner’s office said there were no signs of foul play or injuries. Investigators tested for the presence of carbon monoxide gas but the results were negative, he said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of the deaths.