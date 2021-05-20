Learn Linux in 5 Days - Free Download

If you want to learn how to use Linux and level up your career but are pressed for time, read on. In this eBook, you will learn the most important concepts and commands, and be guided step-by-step through several practical and real-world examples. As new concepts, commands, or jargon are encountered they are explained in plain language, making it easy to understand. The most important material is condensed into five sections, each designed to be consumed in a day.