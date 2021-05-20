JT’s Wallace, O’Connor are golden

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. , 81, former Ashland resident, passed away Monday, April 26th, at the Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center. Born at the former Green Point Hospital, New York City, January 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Micalina Casoria Cunningham. He attended Grover Cleveland High School, Bronx New York, and was employed 21 years as a police officer for the Butler Township Police Department until his retirement. Ed and his wife, Barbara, were owner operators of the former Breakfast Nook Restaurant, Ashland, until its closing. A very strong believer in the Bible, Ed became a Layman Minister in 1987, teaching the inmates of the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facil1ty in Frackville. Preceding him in death was his wife Barbara “Bonnie” Cunningham, passing February 28, 1998, and sons, Troy, passing September 22, 1994 and Gary Cunningham passing July 5, 2011.