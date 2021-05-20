newsbreak-logo
Schuylkill Haven, PA

JT’s Wallace, O’Connor are golden

By Patrick Matsinko pmatsinko@tnonline.com
Times News
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHUYLKILL HAVEN – Lydia Wallace and Kaila O’Connor have been a dynamic duo on the track for Jim Thorpe all season. They were dynamite again on Wednesday at the District 11 Class 3A Track and Field Championships. The pair shined on Day 2 of the event, with Wallace winning the...

www.tnonline.com
Schuylkill Haven, PAPottsville Republican Herald

PSFCA East squad practices at Haven

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — The East squad for the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association Small-School East/West Game held its first practice Sunday at Schuylkill Haven's Rotary Field. The team is coached by Schuylkill Haven's Mike Farr, with Nativity's Pat Mason and Williams Valley's Tim Savage serving as assistants. Nine local players...
Lehighton, PATimes News

Five area athletes cop Schuylkill gold

The race is on once again for track and field athletes in the Schuylkill League. After a one-year COVID-forced absence, the league meet returned to the Tamaqua Area sports complex on Tuesday. Day 1 of the two-day event saw 13 medal winners crowned. The elation of all those winners was...
Schuylkill County, PAStandard-Speaker

Courthouse Notes, May 17

Ezequiel Santiago to Steven Maisonet; $4,000; Shenandoah. Eagle Mountain Funding LLC to Brian D. and Logan P. Randazzo; $270,000; Eagle Rock, East Union Twp. Ronald J. and Jennifer L. Hildebrand to Marlon J. Polanco Ramirez; $166,757; McAdoo. Eric Hope to Tamaqua Rentals LLC; $20,000; Barnesville, Rush Twp. Chad Jarrah to...
Schuylkill County, PAStandard-Speaker

Seven candidates running for five open seats at North Schuylkill

Five seats are open for the North Schuylkill School District school board this year, with seven candidates vying for those position in the primary election on Tuesday. There are two challengers among the seven, with five incumbents hoping for another four-year terms. The incumbents are Glenn H. Weist, Suzanne A. O’Neill, Douglas R. Gressens, Janine M. Simms and Thomas Fletcher. The challengers are David Seresky and Donna Salem. All candidates are running on both Democratic and Republican tickets.
Pottsville, PAStandard-Speaker

Schuylkill County 911 Center updates call system for Pottsville, Tamaqua

POTTSVILLE — Emergency personnel will be able to respond better to calls, especially from Pottsville and Tamaqua, as the result of the Schuylkill County commissioners voting Wednesday to spend $70,410 to update the 911 center’s digitizer relay system. “A lot of the emergency calls come through that,” County Administrator Gary...
Schuylkill County, PAskooknews.com

Skook News Obituaries: May 12th, 2021

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. , 84, Maizeville passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday evening. Born in Butler Twp., she was the daughter of the late Costy and Mary Yekenchick Ketusky. Connie graduated from St. Vincent’s School in Girardville and then was a 1957 graduate from...
Schuylkill County, PAskooknews.com

SCHUYLKILL GRADUATES: Kaylee Cooper, Penn State Schuylkill

SCHUYLKILL GRADUATES: Continuing our recognition of Schuylkill County college graduates. Next is Kaylee Cooper, of Port Carbon.. She is a member of the Class of 2021 from Penn State Schuylkill. Kaylee will graduate with a Bachelor of Science Degree Majoring in Psychology. She is also a member of the Phi...
Schuylkill Haven, PAStandard-Speaker

H.S. BASEBALL: Pavlik pitches Panthers past Haven

LANSFORD — Over his last several outings, Panther Valley’s Derek Pavlik struggled to command his breaking pitches. He didn’t struggle Wednesday. The senior right-hander struck out 13 over six-plus innings as the Panthers knocked off Schuylkill Haven 7-3 in a Schuylkill League Division II-III crossover matchup. Michael Pascoe and Stephen...
Schuylkill County, PAskooknews.com

Skook News Obituaries: April 28th, 2021

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. , 81, former Ashland resident, passed away Monday, April 26th, at the Shenandoah Manor Nursing Center. Born at the former Green Point Hospital, New York City, January 29, 1940, he was the son of the late Edward and Micalina Casoria Cunningham. He attended Grover Cleveland High School, Bronx New York, and was employed 21 years as a police officer for the Butler Township Police Department until his retirement. Ed and his wife, Barbara, were owner operators of the former Breakfast Nook Restaurant, Ashland, until its closing. A very strong believer in the Bible, Ed became a Layman Minister in 1987, teaching the inmates of the Pennsylvania State Correctional Facil1ty in Frackville. Preceding him in death was his wife Barbara “Bonnie” Cunningham, passing February 28, 1998, and sons, Troy, passing September 22, 1994 and Gary Cunningham passing July 5, 2011.