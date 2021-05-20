newsbreak-logo
Hocus Pocus 2 Confirms Midler, Parker, Najimy, On Disney+ In 2022

Cover picture for the articleHocus Pocus 2 is officially a go, and all three Sanderson Sisters will be back. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy will be back as the witches in the long-rumored and talked-about sequel, which will come to Disney+ in 2022. In this new sequel, three young women accidentally bring back the Sanderson Sisters to modern-day Salem and must stop them from running amok. No word on if any others from the original film will be back yet. Anne Fletcher will direct, taking over for Adam Shankman, who is busy making Disenchanted for Disney. He will stay on as an executive producer.

