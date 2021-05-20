Hocus Pocus 2 Confirms Midler, Parker, Najimy, On Disney+ In 2022

"C'mon, be one of us!" Universal Pics + Gravitas have debuted an official trailer for a comedy titled Queen Bees, a film from filmmaker Michael Lembeck (The Santa Clause 2, Connie and Carla, Tooth Fairy). While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily. Once inside the Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying "mean girls" the likes of which she hasn't encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of her home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it's never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. Of course. The film stars Ellen Burstyn, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Loretta Devine, with James Caan, Christopher Lloyd, Elizabeth Mitchell, Matthew Barnes, French Stewart, Alec Mapa, Marianne Muellerleile, and Courtney Gains. This looks like a boat load of retirement fun.