What’s behind the ‘strict zero tolerance’ mask policy in effect for bike-to-work day

Businesses are opening back up, and once again, workers are being asked to bike to work. After taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the annual Bike to Work Day in the Washington area will be held tomorrow. There are several outdoor pit stops in the region, including six in Prince William County and one in Manassas, where riders can stop off for a free t-shirt and for some water (we’ll list those locations at the bottom of this post), and participants must register online for an appointment in which to visit the pit stop and get the free t-shirt.