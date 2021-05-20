newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manassas, VA

What’s behind the ‘strict zero tolerance’ mask policy in effect for bike-to-work day

By Uriah Kiser
potomaclocal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBusinesses are opening back up, and once again, workers are being asked to bike to work. After taking a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, the annual Bike to Work Day in the Washington area will be held tomorrow. There are several outdoor pit stops in the region, including six in Prince William County and one in Manassas, where riders can stop off for a free t-shirt and for some water (we’ll list those locations at the bottom of this post), and participants must register online for an appointment in which to visit the pit stop and get the free t-shirt.

potomaclocal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
City
Dumfries, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Prince William County, VA
Health
State
Washington State
Manassas, VA
Cars
Woodbridge, VA
Cars
State
Virginia State
City
Manassas, VA
Manassas, VA
Health
City
Woodbridge, VA
County
Prince William County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike To Work Day#Work Day#Volunteers#The Mask#Compliance Requirements#Virginians#Mask As#Commuter#George Mason University#Chinn Center#Mask Mandates#Masks#Policy#Precautions#Cdc Guidelines#Appropriate Signage#Oxygen#Hand Sanitizer Stations#Vaccinated People#30 Minute Timeslot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Cars
Related
U.S. PoliticsAlbany Herald

Mask policies across the US are rapidly changing. Here's what worries experts about that

In the past week, America took two big steps closer to a semblance of the normalcy we've longed for. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine to include people 12 to 15 years old. And on Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced fully vaccinated Americans do not need to wear masks or socially distance indoors or outdoors, with some exceptions.
SciencePosted by
Reuters

EXPLAINER-What is the science behind the new U.S. mask guidance?

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday advised that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks outdoors and can avoid wearing them indoors in most places, updated guidance the agency said will allow life to begin to return to normal.
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Business work to navigate policy as Minnesota drops mask mandate

(FOX 9) - The new masking rules are leaving some business owners and their customers celebrating and others frustrated. The policy shift came Thursday as the CDC issued new recommendations saying vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most situations. Now, many businesses working to determine what they should do.
Mental HealthPosted by
WBIR

What changing mask policies mean for your mental health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Should I wear a mask? Should I just leave it in the car? Am I going to get sick if I don't wear it even though I'm vaccinated?. Those are questions many have following the changes tied to masks from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which said fully vaccinated people are OK to go without masks in almost all circumstances.
Public HealthWESH

Mask policy changes in effect at Central Florida attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. — WESH 2 News looked into the new face mask policies at Central Florida attractions. Managers at Fun Spot say that masks are recommended but not required. The change kicked in following the CDC's new guidelines that allow those who are vaccinated to go mask-free in most cases.
Science6abc

The science behind the CDC's new mask recommendations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Health officials had been asking people to keep their masks on because there were some elements of the vaccine that they just didn't know yet. But now the director of the CDC says the science is in, and it's good. "Once you are fully vaccinated, two weeks...
Public HealthKUTV

Smith's dropping mask mandate for vaccinated customers

(KUTV) — On Tuesday, the Kroger Family announced an update to their store masking policies in response to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's newest guidelines. Starting May 20, Kroger-owned stores, including Smith's Food and Drug, will allow fully vaccinated people to most fully vaccinated employees the option to no longer weather masks inside Kroger-owned buildings, including stores, distribution centers, plants and offices.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Restaurant owners working out new mask policies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Different restaurants have different rules when it comes to their masking policies. It's only been three days as of Friday since the state adapted its mask mandate to follow the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines saying fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most situations both indoors, and outdoors.
ScienceABC7 Los Angeles

New CDC guidance does not grant permission for widespread mask removal: Walensky

WASHINGTON -- New mask guidance for vaccinated individuals does not grant permission for widespread removal of masks, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "If they're vaccinated, they are safe. If they are not vaccinated, they are not safe. They...
Public Healthmynews13.com

Some businesses will trust in a mask and vaccine 'honor code'

Throughout the pandemic, The Crisp Cannoli Bakery & Cafe in East Greenbush has been following state guidelines. “We trust the CDC and the governor in terms of the directives that we’ve followed,” says James Grant, owner of The Crisp Cannoli. With the new mask mandate going into effect Wednesday, they’ve...
Public HealthWAPT

Schools still requiring masks, social distancing for students

JACKSON, Miss. — TheCenters for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued recommendations for schools to continue social distancing and wearing masks, and it's starting to gain reaction from parents. This stems from clarification from the agency following permission for fully vaccinated people to be indoors or outdoors without a mask.
Public Healthdailymemphian.com

Wait a minute, new mask mandate may be changing already

Shortly after head of the Centers for Disease Control announced that vaccinated Americans could return to normal, ditching the masks in almost all situations, including large gatherings, county government here said Health Directive No. 21, set to go into effect Saturday, may be in for a rewrite. “In light of...
Homelessfox5dc.com

DC updates mask guidelines days before lifting most capacity restrictions

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser provided an update on guidance for mask-wearing days before most capacity restrictions are slated to be lifted. On Monday, the mayor clarified that fully vaccinated people will only need to wear masks according to the following:. - On public transportation and ride sharing. -...
HomelessPosted by
The Hill

DC lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated people

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) on Monday announced that the nation’s capital is lifting its mask mandate in most places for fully vaccinated individuals, aligning with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidance released last week. As of Monday, fully vaccinated people in Washington, D.C., only need...
U.S. Politicsfox4kc.com

Pressure mounts on CDC to update strict mask requirements

CHICAGO — With many people newly vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is changing the rules for what Americans can or cannot do to remain safe. The changes are causing confusion for some lawmakers, NewsNation Now reported. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky is promising the agency is following the...